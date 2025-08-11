Franchise model emerges as new therapy for autism

The demand for autism services has created new business models to behavioral healthcare, including a shift towards franchising or a model commonly associated with restaurants and retail chains, representing a novel approach in a field historically dominated by private equity groups and regional providers.

Unlike traditional corporate systems, franchised clinics are operated by individual owners, many of whom are parents or former healthcare professionals, who receive training and oversight from the parent organization. Proponents argue that this structure allows for rapid expansion while maintaining accountability and quality control.

“Franchising offers a way to combine clinical integrity with scalable operations,” said Dr Linda Ramirez, a healthcare economist at the University of Michigan, adding: “If properly managed, it has the potential to address some of the bottlenecks we’re seeing in autism service delivery.”

The latest development adds to “success on the spectrum”, which in 2018 became the first autism treatment franchise in the United States.

Founded in Houston, Texas, the organisation offers Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to children with autism through independently owned and operated clinics. The company’s growth has mirrored national trends in autism diagnosis, with reported prevalence among 8-year-olds rising to 1 in 36, according to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

ABA therapy, the most commonly prescribed intervention for autism, is intensive and highly individualized. It often requires a coordinated team of behavior technicians, Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), and supporting therapists. Waitlists for these services can range from several months to over a year in some states.

Labour shortages have also impacted service availability. A 2024 report from the Behavioral Health Workforce Alliance found that more than 30% per cent of ABA clinics nationwide reported open staff positions exceeding three months. Franchised models, which centralize recruitment and training support, may offer a partial solution to workforce shortages.

Despite the innovation, franchising in autism care is not without criticism. Some experts warn that expansion should not outpace oversight. “Autism therapy requires a delicate balance between business efficiency and patient-centered care,” said Dr. Margaret Lin, a pediatric neurodevelopmental specialist at Stanford Health. “The challenge is ensuring that cost pressures don’t compromise treatment quality.”

Nevertheless, with rising diagnosis rates and a growing number of families seeking services, stakeholders are increasingly looking to new delivery models. Other entrants have followed suit: a handful of behavioral health companies have since adopted franchising or hybrid ownership structures to replicate the model across multiple states.

While the long-term impact of franchising in autism treatment remains to be seen, it reflects a broader trend in US healthcare, where private innovation meets public need under complex regulatory and clinical demands.



