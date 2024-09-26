Frank Ruusa named interim KCCA boss

The Office of the President has announced lawyer Frank Nyakaana Rusa as the interim Executive Director (ED) of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) following the dismissal of Dorothy Kisaka.

The Authority’s legal director was announced alongside two other temporary appointees assigned in place of dismissed KCCA deputy ED Engineer David Luyimbazi and KCCA director of Public Health Dr Daniel Okello.

KCCA’s director for revenue collection Robert Nowera is assigned the duties of Luyimbazi while acting Deputy Director for Public Health Sarah Zalwango Karen takes over the roles of Dr Okello.

The assignments, which take immediate effect, will see the appointees hold positions until substantive office holders are named by the Appointing Authority, the presidency said in a September 25 letter.

“The appointment is subject to the constitution of Uganda,” reads a September 25 letter signed off by Deputy Head of Public Service Deborah Katuramu, received by the office of the city mayor on September 26.

Four-year KCCA boss Kisaka, Luyimbazi and Okello were axed following a probe by the Ombudsman, which faulted the trio for negligence leading to the August 10 Kiteezi landfill garbage collapse that left 35 dead.

Speaking a day after his termination, Luyimbazi accused the Inspectorate of corruption, alleging that their dismissal was ill motivated.

"Even these people who are chasing us...My wish is for all these people to be arrested because they are corrupt. The truth will finally come out," he remarked.

Now, Rusa's responsibilities will include overseeing the delivery of quality services within Uganda's capital, promoting order and trade in the city, managing public funds of the Authority and providing technical advisory to KCCA, per the KCCA Act 2011.