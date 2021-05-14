Free political detainees, Muslim leaders tell Museveni

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Muslims leaders across the country have asked President Museveni and his government to release all political detainees now that elections have been concluded.

Security agencies during the campaigns arrested, and still hold, hundreds of Opposition supporters, especially those of National Unity Platform (NUP) led by Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, the runner-up in the January 14 vote.

Many were abducted by plain-clothed operatives, with NUP claiming 680 of their supporters are among those missing.

Some have been kept in unlawful detention centres, others held incommunicado while others are being tried in military courts.

At Idd-Ul-Fitr prayers at Old Kampala Mosque, formally called Gaddafi Mosque, Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje said since President Museveni has successfully been sworn in, he should show mercy to political prisoners.

“Let them be released. Let them enjoy their freedom with families. Some of them are Muslims and would love to celebrate Idd with their families,” Sheikh Mubajje said.

Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje during Idd-Ul-Fitr prayers at Old Kampala Mosque on May 13, 2021. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA



The prosecution at Court Martial stated that the 49 suspects and members of NUP and others still at large on January 3, at Makerere Kavule Kiggundu Zone, were found in possession of four rounds of ammunition, which is a monopoly of the defence forces.

Other people were arrested days after the November 18 and 19 protests and some have never been seen since then.

Kibuli

The titular head of the Muslim Community in Uganda (based in Kibuli), Prince Kassim Nakibinge, also said unity after the 2021 General Election would require release of political prisoners.

“I wish to appeal to those in authority of the land to release all those in captivity because of election related issues. This is the only way we can keep whatever happened in the past. We should forge together,” Prince Nakibinge said.

Advertisement

“I have said it several times that you cannot force somebody to like what he does not like and you cannot also force somebody to hate what he likes. Let’s forgive each other and allow those people to join their families as a way of bringing all Ugandans together,” Prince Nakibinge said.

The Lord Mayor of Kampala, Mr Erias Lukwago, who attended prayers at Prince Nakibinge’s residence at Kibuli, slammed President Museveni for attacking the West for meddling in the country’s affairs.

“We are seeking divine intervention over this crisis. The country is in a terrible crisis, in a dire situation because it would appear President Museveni is fascinated in life presidency,” Mr Lukwago said.

“He was arrogant towards the Western world who were critiquing him about democracy credentials, the human rights record and all gross violation of people’s rights and he used such shameful words like idiots. He ashamed the country,” he added.

Luweero

Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa, the Luweero Muslim District Khadi, believes that releasing all political prisoners, especially those arrested during the recently concluded political campaigns will be a big boost to all efforts targeting unity for all Ugandans.

“The political prisoners held at the different detention facilities have responsibilities and are part of the team that can add value to the different development programmes in Uganda. We, the Muslim leaders, hold the view that releasing the political prisoners will be a big boost to all efforts aimed at developing Uganda,” Sheikh Mulindwa remarked last Friday.

Sheikh Mubajje also asked security to pardon boda boda cyclists, who were arrested and their motorcycles impounded for allegedly violating the curfew time.

“I see thousands of motorcycles at police stations impounded for allegedly violating curfew hours. Let them be pardoned to continue earning their daily bread. Now that elections are over, let’s reunite, forget the past and continue with our lives as we strive to develop this country. Let’s forgive those who wronged us in the past,” he said.

Muslim faithful listen to a sermon during the prayers to mark Idd at Gulu Public Primary School on May 13, 2021. PHOTO BY TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

Kabarole

Deputy Imam of Kabarole Main Mosque Buruhani Kaheesi asked President Museveni to appoint Muslims in his Cabinet to have equity and effective representation in the country.

“We welcome you President Museveni in the new term but we request you that while appointing a new Cabinet, consider Muslims and give them positions for good representation,” Imam Kaheesi said.

READ: NRM’s task of taking Buganda back from NUP

Masindi

Imam of Masindi main mosque Harunna Ismail Irumba said it was high time the government considered giving jobs to Muslims in the district.

“In the new term, we need to see equality in jobs by both Muslims and non-Muslims,” Imam Haruna said.

Kabale

The chairperson of the Kabale District Muslim Council, Mr Issa Tindyebwa. asked the Muslim community to prioritise education of their children as a way of preparing them for a bright future.

Mbarara

Mbarara District Kadhi Sheikh Abdullah Muhammad Mukwaya asked President Museveni to honour his pledge of Shs250m he promised them in 2019.

“We congratulate the President of Uganda for entering his sixth term and swearing in successfully….but as people of Mbarara, we ask him to fulfill his pledge to construction our new Mosque,” Sheikh Muhammad said.

Makerere University

Dr Sowed Juma Mayanja, the Imam of Makerere University Mosque, said Muslims should continue working on being better persons even after the fasting period.

“You cannot attain spiritual transformation without attaining moral transformation. It means changing your attitude towards your fellow human beings,” Dr Mayanja told.

Masaka

Masaka City County Sheik Twaha Bugembe asked the government to intervene in arresting the rising fuel prices.

While leading Idd-Ul-Fitr prayers at Masaka Main Mosque, Sheikh Bugembe said fuel is a key driver of the economy and once the prices rise, other commodities will definitely go up.

“Our people are being exploited because of the increasing prices of fuel. We know the sector is driven by individual, but the government has a duty to protect its people from such exploitation. Otherwise, all the burden is being pushed to the local people in the villages who can barely earn a penny in a day,” he said.

A traffic police officer stands amid seated Muslim faithful during Idd-ul-Fitr prayers at Kirigime Mosque in Kabale Town on May 13, 2021. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA

Nakivubo

The leader of the Tabliq Sect, Sheikh Mohammad Yunus Kamoga, said President Museveni should use this term to fight corruption.

Sheikh Kamoga made the remarks during the Idd-Ul-Fitr prayers at Nakivubo Blue Primary School in Kampala.

“Punish people who give out bribes because they are responsible for the high incidents of corruption that the country is grappling with,” Sheik Kamoga said.

He said people of late pay bribes to traffic officers even before they solicit money.

Sheikh Kamoga aslo asked President Museveni to consider appointing Muslims in key government positions.

READ: Tales of abductions across the country





Ntungamo

Ntungamo District Kadhi Sheikh Swaleh Kashangirwe said Muslims should be encouraged to have a good reading culture to equip them with knowledge about their faith and fight extremism.

“We want each mosque to have a library where we can teach our youth, our children and other Muslims about Islam and avoid them being misled,” Sheikh Kashangirwe said.

Gulu

Speaking during the Idd prayers held at Gulu Public Primary School ground on Thursday, Sheikh Musa Khalil- Acholi Muslim District Khadi, said the Muslim community should restrain from violent acts, but engage in developmental and peace-building activities.

“Let us work to develop this country, it is through peace and hard work that we shall be able to develop this country,” Sheikh Khalil said.

“When we approached elections, we had Idd and we prayed for peace and today, just after swearing-in President Museveni, there is Idd, which is a blessing for the Muslims. Let’s now concentrate on working for the good of this country,” he added.

Sheikh Hussein Abdullah, the Regional Khadi, said the Muslim community should learn from what happened in other countries such as Libya and embrace peace in their quest for change.

“We don’t believe in violence as a way of changing the country like what we have seen in other countries. For us, we want a peaceful change. Let us maintain and protect the peace we have now since violence translates into poverty, war and marginalisation of others,” he noted.





Compiled by Benson Tumusiime, Dan Wandera, Alex Ashaba, Ismail Bategeka, Robert Muhereza, Felix Ainebyoona, Nobert Atukunda, Fahad Malik, Moses Ddhaye, Rerez Rumanzi, Polycap Kalokwera, Damali Mukhaye

