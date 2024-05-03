Free press is the backbone of democracy - Emorimor

Emorimor Papa Paul Sande Emolot III, the paramount chief of the Iteso people, has emphasized the importance of a free press in a functioning democracy.

In a message to Ugandan journalists on World Press Freedom Day, he urged for more free space for media practice, stating: "It is crucial that journalists have the freedom to gather and disseminate information without hindrance, as this is the backbone of a functioning democracy."

Emorimor Emolot stressed the need for authorities to respect journalistic freedom, recognizing it as "essential for the well-being of our society."

However, the Iteso leader also expressed concern about some media outlets compromising their role as societal watchdogs. He criticised the “growing tendency of some media houses putting aside the ethical demands of their job" to favor specific individuals or political figures.

"I must also express my concern regarding some journalists who have chosen to use their platform for personal gain or to further the agendas of other politicians. This is not only unethical but also undermines the integrity of the profession," he said, urgin journalists to prioritise truth and maintain their core values

The Emorimor also noted that journalists can improve their relationship with authorities by fostering transparency and accountability. This, he believes, will lead to a more collaborative environment. He encouraged journalists to delve deeper into issues affecting the Teso community, including climate change, while providing informative coverage.