Free public Wi-Fi in the wild

Normally, a quiet Kikorongo equator point at Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese district was on Friday a beehive of activities with visitors streaming live on social media platforms, performing different stunts as the government, through the National Information Technology Authority NITA U launched free Wi-Fi services at the centre.

This, officials from NITA Uganda, Uganda Wildlife Authority, and Uganda Tourism Board say, is aimed at enhancing visitor experience in the wild, offering instant communication globally.

For Ugandans and foreign tourists who normally wander in the wilderness searching for internet access points, the launch provides a new experience with high-speed connection, which tourism enthusiasts say is a game-changer and will offer real-time live-streaming and communications with loved ones far and wide.

The free Wi-Fi services are so far available at three strategic sites along the Kasese–Fort Portal Road: Kikorongo Equator, Kasese Main Street, and the Stanley, Margherita, and Rwenzori Roads, and these will provide tourists, residents.

Over the weekend, participants of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon became the first group of people to experience the fast, reliable internet.

“This service is expected to enhance visitor experiences, improve live event coverage, and expand community access to online services. This initiative underscores the Government of Uganda’s commitment to leveraging technology for social and economic transformation. By embedding digital infrastructure into tourism, sports, and community life, Uganda is not only enriching visitor experiences but also equipping local communities with greater access to opportunities in the digital economy,” a statement issued by UTB said.

Mr Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga, State Minister for National Guidance, said Uganda is making huge progress in enhancing visitor experience in the national park, and the launch confirmed the government’s commitment in providing the required infrastructure in the wild.

“By bringing free internet to Kikorongo, we bridge the digital divide while enhancing tourism, sports, and economic opportunities for the local community,” he said.

Mr Baluku said such facilities will be launched across the country in tourism facilities, military installations, schools, and other areas to ease communication.

“Today we are here launching this, but the plan is to expand it across. We shall make sure the Alpine Brigade, and other government facilities, including all our national parks, have access to such public wifi facilities,” he said

Mr Richard Obita, the Director of Technical Services, said NITA is on a mission to ensure that it delivers clean and efficient internet services across the country.

“This launch marks our first of many steps toward smart tourism, where connectivity meets culture, sports, and exploration. We are proud to support the tourism sector and the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon with infrastructure that enables live streaming, real-time updates, and a richer experience for runners and spectators alike,” he said.

Asked if the free facility was only for the Rwenzori Marathon, he said the facility will remain in place, fully maintained and serviced by the authority.

“This free public wifi is here to stay. You can see we have installed solar for a stable power supply, and even after the marathon, the facility will remain here as we move to other parks to install similar connections to ease tourism access and ensure that tourists who visit Uganda can instantly communicate with their family members and friends back home,” he said.

Ms Juliana Kaggwa, CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), emphasized the digital shift in the industry and said, together with different government agencies, UTB will make sure tourists have another reason to visit Uganda again.

“Tourism today is digital-first. This initiative enhances the visitor journey and positions Uganda as a connected destination where experiences can be shared globally in real time,” she said.

Ms Kaggwa asked Ugandans to take advantage of such facilities to sell the country to the rest of the world so that more visitors come in.

“This is your moment to market this beautiful country to the world. When we work together, we can always achieve the very best,” she said.

Eric Morris Enyel, Chief Warden of Queen Elizabeth National Park, highlighted the conservation impact and said, “Connectivity adds a new layer to conservation tourism. Real-time sharing and learning deepen appreciation for our natural heritage.”

Mr Amos Wekesa, Team Leader of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, said the marathon has put Uganda on the global map and asked every Ugandan to take advantage of this to promote the country as a preferred destination

“The Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon is about more than running; it’s about showcasing Uganda’s beauty to the world. With free Wi-Fi, participants can share their journey instantly, inspiring more people to experience the magic of the Rwenzoris,” he said

