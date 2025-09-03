Free surgical camp restores hope for hundreds in Budaka

On a sunny mid-morning at Budaka Health Centre IV, the courtyard was crowded with residents seeking treatment under a free surgical camp organized by Bulamu Healthcare International.

Some patients arrived at dawn clutching health facility files, while others leaned on walking sticks, waiting for life-changing operations.

The week-long late August outreach aimed to provide free surgeries to underserved communities in Uganda.

Among those treated was 50-year-old Anna Owori from Kamonkoli Town Council, who had suffered from a painful neck swelling (goiter) for years.

“It started small, but it became worse with time. I could not dig properly, and every day I feared that it could kill me,” she said. Her operation on the third day was successful.

“I feel like I have been given a new life. This is something I never imagined possible,” she told Monitor on Tuesday.

Similarly, 38-year-old Harriet Tuwende of Kakoro sub-county, Butebo district, a mother of three, had endured neck swelling for two years. “I feel like I have been given a new life,” she said, smiling after her surgery.

The camp offered procedures ranging from hernia repairs to goiter removals, hydrocele surgeries, and other corrective operations.

According to Bulamu Healthcare International, more than 450 patients underwent surgery during the outreach, with 60% being women requiring general operations.

Dr Andrew Mukuye, director of Health Systems Strengthening at Bulamu, said the NGO partnered with the Association of Uganda Surgeons to provide manpower.

“Most of these patients have been living with illnesses that could be operated. They suffer for years because of poverty and lack of access to specialized health care. Through this camp, we are restoring not just health, but dignity and confidence,” he said.

Dr Mackay Masereka, Bulamu’s country director, noted that this was the fourth surgical program held in Budaka.

“We screened about 454 patients and almost 98% have undergone operations. Each surgery costs about $160, and the total camp budget was $80,000,” he said.

Dr Winfred Mutaki, in-charge of Budaka Health Centre IV, said the facility struggles with limited infrastructure and specialist availability.

“Many patients are usually referred to Mbale Regional Hospital, which is congested. This intervention has given our people a chance to get treatment close to home,” he said.

For families, the camp represented more than medical care. Elderly patients, parents, and relatives witnessed relief and renewed hope.

“I have suffered with goiter for three years without success. It’s by God’s grace through Bulamu Healthcare International that this opportunity struck,” said Edinandi Wenene from Kakutu, Kibuku district.

Bulamu Healthcare International’s initiative aims to reduce surgical backlogs, build local capacity, and bridge gaps in rural healthcare, leaving a lasting impact on the communities it serves.