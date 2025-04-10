French envoy urges African leaders to champion UN Security Council reforms

The French Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Xavier Sticker, has urged African leaders to continue advocating for stronger representation at the United Nations, specifically calling for Africa to be allocated at least two permanent seats on the UN Security Council.

Highlighting the ongoing instability in various parts of the continent including Eastern Congo, Chad, South Sudan, Libya, Sudan and Somalia, Ambassador Sticker emphasised that permanent representation would empower African leaders to more effectively address these challenges.

“With Africa facing numerous conflicts, having a permanent presence on the Security Council would provide African nations with the ability to directly contribute to peace and security on the global stage,” he made the remarks during the Eighth Kampala Geopolitics Conference held at Makerere University on April 10, 2025.

Adding, “As Ambassador of France, I can only emphasize our support for Africa having two permanent seats, along with the right of veto, alongside the existing permanent members. It will be up to the African states themselves to determine which countries would represent them.”

When the UN was formed in 1945, the five countries now permanent members of the UN Security Council had, either strong economies, had emerged victorious after World War II or had a huge population. The US, UK, China and Russia and France are in the five permanent members.

Mr Nils Wörmer, Director of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung's (KAS) Regional Programme for Security Dialogue in East Africa also urged the need for Africans to lead the call for reform at the UN saying its only Africa but even Indian needs the same.

“If Africans are not pushing for it, then nothing will happen, we must have a serious discussion about the future of the global order. The United Nations still matters, the idea behind it is sound but we must ask whether the current structure of the Security Council is still relevant,” Mr Wörmer said.

He added, “Europe is represented through France and Britain, but India and the entire African continent are not. That does not reflect the global reality of 2025. These are important debates, even if the change won't happen quickly.”

While speaking on the situation in Eastern Congo, Dr Hellen Nambalirwa Nkabala, Principal of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Makerere University, emphasized the importance of homegrown solutions in addressing Africa’s challenges noting that sustainable peace and development can only be achieved when solutions are rooted in local contexts and led by the people themselves.

“Homegrown solutions are essential for Africans to solve their own challenges, we have seen successful examples in Uganda and Rwanda, where locally driven approaches played a significant role in state-building and post-conflict recovery. These models highlight the power of community-driven initiatives and leadership,” Dr Nambalirwa said.