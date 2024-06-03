Fresh attacks on boda boda riders leave two dead in Mayuge

Fresh attacks on boda boda riders in Mayuge District have left two dead, with police saying both victims were accosted in separate incidents.

Busoga East Police Spokesperson, Diana Nandaula, said the first incident involved an attack on two boda boda riders at Budebera village, Imanyiro sub-county on Wednesday night which left one identified as Emmanuel Kazimba dead, and another one, who has been identified as Karoli Odongo, with serious injuries.

Nandaula said the motorcycles that were being ridden by both victims during the attack were taken by the thugs.

“Two boda boda riders were attacked by yet-to-be-identified thugs who fled with their motorcycles after hitting them and killing one,” she said on Sunday, adding that police reached the scene, took the deceased, and injured to Mayuge Health Centre IV, and launched a manhunt for the assailants.

According to Nandaula, a similar incident was reported on Friday morning, which indicated that Kenneth Weduba, a boda boda rider from Nalumunye village in Bukabooli sub-county, had been killed and robbed of his motorcycle.

Nandawula said preliminary reports suggest that Weduba was attacked along the road before his body was dumped in a cassava garden in Kalagala village within the same sub-county.

She further revealed that the body had wounds on the head, implying that his assailants hit him on the head before taking his motorcycle.

Mayuge District boda boda riders’ chairperson, Godfrey Muguwa, said killing of his colleagues is becoming rampant, and urged authorities to reverse the situation or else they will start “acting on the suspects”.

Impassable roads

Bukabooli sub-county council speaker, Ezra Maganda said the thugs are taking advantage of the impassable roads to waylay their victims when they reduce the speed.

“The area from where Wedube was killed is very impassable; so, it was easy for the thugs to execute their mission since people ride slowly,’’ Maganda said.