Fresh clashes in Apaa leave 3,000 locals displaced

At least 3,000 people have fled their homes following attacks by unidentified assailants in Apaa Township which borders Adjumani and Amuru districts.

The attackers, who were armed with spears, bows, arrows, and pangas among other weapons, reportedly raided the area between Friday night and Monday morning setting houses on fire and slaughtering livestock.

Many of the victims have since camped at Wee-yoo Trading Centre since it nears a police outpost.

In an interview with Monitor on Monday, Mr David Obiya, the Kal Acut Village chairperson, identified the affected villages as Goro B, Kal Acut, and Kamdini.





Mr Obiya said more than 400 grass-thatched huts were set ablaze.

“The attackers, who were numbered in hundreds, raided the villages and set almost all houses on fire. They never engaged the people. They would just torch the houses and move to another area,” he said.

He added that several food items including sorghum, ground nuts, peas, sim sim, and household items were also destroyed.

“Some people including William Onekgiu, 37, a resident of Kal Acut Village sustained arrow wounds in his buttocks. He was attempting to save his motorcycle from the house fire when the attackers shot at him,” Mr Obiya said.

Some of the victims said some of the attackers were wearing military clothes.

Ms Margaret Oyella, 38, said her home was attacked at 1.18am on Sunday. At the time, her husband was not around.

“I am in dire need of medical attention. It was at about 1.18am when I felt fire in the house. I tried to pull my three children from the fire and in the process, I also sustained burns on the back and face. We managed to escape but everything in the house was burnt,” Ms Oyella said.

Ms Sharon Acen, 55, a widow in Kala Cut Village, said some of the attackers were dressed in green raincoats and never said anything during the attack.

When contacted, Mr Ignatius Draguddu, the police public relations officer in charge of East Madi where the incident was reported, said he was busy and could not respond to the matter by press time.