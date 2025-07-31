Fresh cracks put over 2,000 families at risk in Sironko

The Sironko District Disaster Management Committee has confirmed the emergence of fresh cracks in 13 sub-counties, putting more than 2,000 families at risk of landslides.

The situation is increasingly dire, with many residents living in fear. The cracks have damaged acres of crops and several homes, forcing some families to abandon their residences.

While a few have managed to rent safer homes, the majority remain in high-risk zones, unable to relocate. Residents blame the expanding cracks on persistent heavy rains, typical of the Elgon Sub-region’s second season.

The affected sub-counties are Kibobero, Butandiga, Bukyabo, Lekenya, Bunasiswa, Bugitimwa, Gobe-Gasawa, Zesui, Masaba, Busulani, Namaguli, and Bwalasi. Mr Geoffrey Wamanaila, the chairperson of the district disaster management committee, confirmed the growing severity of the situation.

“Cracks have appeared across 13 sub-counties, expanding due to the ongoing rains. Over 2,000 families are currently at risk,” he said.

Mr Wamanaila said his office receives daily appeals from affected residents seeking government relocation support.

“The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) registered these families in 2018 and again in February this year for relocation,” he said.

He explained that although the district encourages at-risk residents to temporarily move in with relatives or rent safer accommodations, many face challenges accessing essential services such as schools and health centres.

“The government, through the OPM, verified 2,045 families for relocation. The plan is to move them to the Bunambutye Resettlement Camp in Bulambuli or offer Shs18 million per family to purchase land. Unfortunately, only 45 families have been relocated so far,” Mr Wamanaila revealed.

Many residents opened Wendi accounts with Post Bank in anticipation of government disbursements, but are still awaiting action.

Mr Wamanaila urged the OPM to expedite the relocation process, warning that some areas have already started experiencing landslides.

Ms Antonina Muerej, 58, a mother of seven from Buwaluba Village in Zesui Sub-county, shared her ordeal.

“Each rainy season, water and silt from the hills flood my house. I’ve had to stay with relatives, but it’s uncomfortable and not sustainable,” she said.

She added that at least 10 of her neighbours face the same threat, and only two families from their area have been relocated so far.

“In 2018, a landslide destroyed my son’s house. We were lucky we weren’t home. We are ready and willing to relocate — we just need the support,” she pleaded.

Ms Jane Nagudi from Namaguli Sub-county expressed similar fears. “We are still living in disaster-prone areas with no money to rent elsewhere. We’re just waiting — unsure where to take our families,” she added.

Mr Kalindi Wakabana, also from Namaguli, reported that rains have already damaged houses and crops.

“Some of us are renting, but houses are too few and expensive. Children have moved in with relatives, and many have dropped out of school. We can’t even afford rent.”

Mr Kalindi Masaba from Zesui Sub-county shared his frustration: “I’ve had the yellow relocation card since 2018. This year again, the OPM came and registered us, but we’ve heard nothing. Some who got those cards have died waiting,” he said.

During a visit to Bunambutye Resettlement Camp on April 27, the State Minister for Disaster Preparedness, Ms Lillian Aber, announced that the Ministry of Finance had allocated Shs51 billion to purchase 10,000 acres of land for resettlement. However, she said the plan was halted after discovering land ownership conflicts.

“We’ve now started a fresh procurement process. We’re inviting people with land in Bugisu to bid,” Ms Aber explained.

She added that the government plans to provide each family with one acre of land and Shs17 million to help them construct homes.

“We ask the affected families to remain patient as we finalise the new land acquisition,” she said.

Recent cases

The Elgon Sub-region has a long and tragic history of landslides, often triggered by intense seasonal rains and the area’s steep, heavily cultivated slopes.

One of the deadliest incidents occurred in Bududa District in 2010, when a massive landslide buried three villages in Nametsi parish, killing more than 300 people. Similar disasters have followed almost every rainy season, including in 2018, when another landslide in Bududa claimed at least 43 lives and displaced hundreds.