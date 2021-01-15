Fresh elections to be conducted in Kacerere Ntungamo today

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The Electoral Commission is today set to conduct fresh elections in Kacerere, Ntungamo District.

The exercise was yesterday suspended following theft of polling kits by unknown people during delivery of materials.

Three people were arrested and the two candidates have continued to play the blame against each other.

While officially opening the National Tally Center at Kyambogo, the commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama asked the electorate in these areas to remain calm as they organise fresh election.

The parliamentary race in that area is between Naome Kabasharira and Minister Mwesigwa Rukutana.

Meanwhile, the electoral commission also suspended polling in Mwenge County North constituency, Kyejojo District due to mismatch of particulars of candidates for the directly elected Member of Parliament.

A new polling date shall be announced after ballots are printed.