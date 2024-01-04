Fresh Masaka City killings worry locals

Two separate killings in the Masaka City Divisions of Nyendo-Mukungwe and Kimanya-Kabonero in a spate of one night, have raised fresh security concerns among city residents.

The brutal killing of Birungi Nabadda, 35, at Misaali Village in Nyendo-Mukungwe Division and David Gyabi, a boda boda cyclist, in Kimanya–Kabonero by unidentified assailants, has raised concern.

Residents say cases of criminality have been increasing in the past two months.

Preliminary findings in the killing of Nabadda indicate that she was first raped before being killed using sharp objects and her body dumped near Misaali Catholic Church in Nyendo–Mukungwe Division on Monday night.

Masaka Deputy regional police commander Jamada Wandera, said they are still investigating the killings.

“We are rallying residents to be vigilant and report all suspicious cases within their respective areas,” he said on Tuesday.

But a section of residents blame the new wave of criminality in the city on inadequate police patrols in the area. Residents say the criminal elements now take advantage of the absence of police patrols to terrorize residents in the late night hours.

Mr Dan Mugema, a resident of Misaali, said the area where Nabadda was killed on Monday has become a spot where criminals target people returning to their respective homes.

Mr Dennis Lubega, the defence secretary of Misaali Village, blamed the increased security threat on cases where some of the criminals are arrested but end up getting police bonds. Several that get to the courts of law are released on various grounds.

“Some of the individuals that we arrest and take to the police get released and become dangerous to the community again. This must be investigated,” he said.

The Nyendo police commander, Mr Francis Kidega, said the police are aware of the criminal acts around Misaali Village and that they hope to establish a police post in the area once they identify a suitable place.

With the help of their dog, the police tracked down some of the suspects, leading to the arrest of one person at Kitaka Village in Nyendo. The suspect is a bar attendant in the area.

Ggayi, the deceased boda boda cyclist, was identified using the documents recovered by police at the scene of his killing.

Police said the deceased is suspected to have been hired by unknown people from Nakayiba Stage in Nyendo-Mukungwe Division, to transport them to Kyabakuza, where he was clobbered using a hammer.

The Kyabakuza B Village chairperson, Mr Francis Mawanda, said this is the second death in a space of three months that has happened in the same place.





Previous incidents

Masaka Sub-region has grappled with a history of mysterious deaths, with most blamed on machete –wielding thugs who reportedly attacked residents in the night and hacked them to death. Between 2017 and 2018, dozens of murders and robbery cases were registered in the Greater Masaka Sub-region.

On June 26 last year, shock gripped residents of Buwunga Sub-county in Masaka District after residents landed on the body of their colleague dumped in a compound.