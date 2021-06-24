Friday declared public holiday as Uganda seeks God’s intervention on Covid

By David Vosh Ajuna More by this Author

President Yoweri Museveni has declared June 25 a public holiday- designating the day as a national prayer day over a raging Covid-19 pandemic.

‘‘The president has used powers given to him under Section 2(2) of the Public Holidays act to declare tomorrow (Friday) a public holiday to enable the country hold prayers to seek for God's intervention on the pandemic,’’ reads a June 24 State House letter.

The letter further indicates that: ‘‘Prayers will be held virtually at State House Entebbe starting at noon but the leaders of the various religious denominations will lead the prayers via zoom.’’

Millions of already domestically blockaded Ugandans will have to follow prayer proceedings to be held in metro Kampala- from home via traditional and social media.

‘‘Born again Christians, Pentecostals and Evangelicals will base from Rubaga Miracle centre cathedral; the Seventh day Adventists Uganda Union will base at Kireka hill, Orthodox will be at St Nicholas Namungoona while the Protestants will be at All saints cathedral, Nakasero with Muslims at Gadhafi mosque, Old Kampala,’’ the statement further reads.

While over 50, 000 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Uganda, 752 lives according to the Ministry of Health records, have been claimed by the resilient virus that has seen the nation record over 74, 260 infections since a March 2020 outbreak.

According to June 23 Ministry of Health data, Uganda’s test positivity rate fell below 12% for the first time in almost two weeks

‘‘1, 277, 941 people have been tested across the country,’’ Ministry of Health informed.

However, daily fatalities remained significantly high with 38 more deaths noted Wednesday.

At least 834, 200 people of Uganda’s estimated 41million population are now inoculated.



