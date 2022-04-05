Friend plots Bundibugyo NRM leader’s killing for cash

Police have arrested one person they consider to be the prime suspect in the killing of former Bundibugyo District NRM registrar Robert Kifunga Aguma last month.

Police spokesperson Fred Enaga told journalists in Kampala yesterday that the suspect, who was one of deceased’s best friends, conspired with other people still at large to commit the crime in Bundibugyo Town.

Mr Enaga said the suspects also robbed the deceased of Shs42 million.

“The homicide task team in close coordination with CMI [Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence] and Flying Squad successfully tracked the prime suspect, who was later arrested from his home in Rugendabara Town Council, Kasese District,” he said.

He said security operatives used CCTV footage to trace the suspect.

Mr Enaga said the security team established that on March 25 last month, the deceased was escorted by the suspect to a bank in Fort Portal where the former withdrew Shs42 million.

He said after withdrawing money from the bank, the suspect, who was using his car, drove the deceased back to Bundibugyo Town.

“After withdrawing the money, the suspect alerted his accomplices in Bundibugyo Town who lured the deceased into a gold transaction and on arriving in Bundibugyo Town at around 8pm, they met suspected gold dealers who lured him into a trap, grabbed and strangled him to death,” he said.

Mr Enaga said after murdering the deceased, they transported his body about three kilometres from the town and dumped it at Bimala.

The body of Kifunga was discovered on Saturday, March 26 in Bimala cell, Kanyansimbi Ward, Bundibugyo Town Council.

He said the arrested suspect and his colleagues shared the Shs42 million.

“After arresting the suspect, he first denied his involvement in the murder, claiming that he was the best friend of the deceased and participated in the burial and mobilising resources. But when we showed him the CCTV footage, he admitted and told us how they robbed the deceased of Shs42 million,” he said.

Mr Enaga said the efforts are underway to arrest the other suspects, adding that they will be charged with aggravated robbery and murder.

Background

Speaking at the burial last month, the Rwenzori West Regional Police Commander, Mr Norman Musinga told mourners that a post-mortem report indicated that Kifunga had been strangled to death by unknown people.

He said they had sent a team of investigators at the scene of crime to conduct more investigations. He called on the public to surrender any useful information that could lead to the arrest of the murderers.