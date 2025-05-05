Friends, associates eulogise Rajiv

News of the passing of city businessman Rajiv Ruparelia on Saturday morning stirred an outpouring of emotions on social media platforms. Rajiv, the son of Uganda’s richest businessman, Sudhir Ruparelia, died Saturday morning at about 1:54am when his vehicle, a Nissan GTR, hit temporary barriers placed on the Busabala flyover junction on Kajjansi-Munyonyo Road.

The vehicle flew into the air and burst into flames upon landing, with Rajiv trapped in the vehicle and dying on the spot. But beyond living a fast, lavish and flamboyant lifestyle, to friends like Henry Ssali, when it came to work, Rajiv had been groomed to lead the Ruparelia Group of Companies. At just 27, when several youth were still fumbling to find their footing, Rajiv, after the appointment by his father, Sudhir Ruparelia, who, he respectfully called chairman in his conversations, had already become the managing director of the Ruparelia Group. To Ssali, it wasn’t surprising because Sudhir had taken time to train and mentor Rajiv for leadership.





“At some point, Rajiv and Sudhir shared office space and it was clear Sudhir was grooming the son. Despite the bigger conglomerate and being owners of the biggest office space in Kampala, they worked in the same space and Rajiv got a good grasp of handling such a business at an early age,”Mr Ssali says. Because of his exposure in London, United Kingdom, another place the Ruparelias call home, some of the ideas Rajiv discussed with Mr Ssali about the emergence of digital media eight years ago such as podcasts and leveraging visual storytelling that is rapidly emerging in Uganda. This, to Mr Ssali, meant that Rajiv was a forward-thinker. “At the time, you couldn’t envision some of the things happening today but Rajiv did. He had a sharp business mind and he wouldn’t mind sharing how you could do better from his experience and perspective,” he adds. Rajiv was a hardworking young man, which is something not common among some Ugandans born into privilege. He not only knew the weight on his shoulders but was also hands-on and spent a lot of time getting his hands dirty at different construction sites under the Ruparelia Group.

Mr Ssali recalls that among the changes Rajiv introduced was expanding some of the family business models. For example, in real estate, the Ruparelia Group was mostly known for building and renting out office space. In other instances, there are heirs who take away from the business, those who consolidate the business, and those who take it further. For Rajiv, Mr Ssali opines, taking the Ruparelia Group further and aligning it with the current times and technology. “He introduced some properties such as Bukoto Living and Tagore Living that were for build-to-own...He understood that not everyone could afford multi-storeyed structures but that there were ways urban dwellers could live better. Such structures came with amenities such as car elevators to take you to your floor,” he explains. At a personal level, Rajiv equally spent some hours outside the office for leisure. One of the fun activities he indulged in was rally driving, a sport where the Rajiv Rally Team (RRT) was born. It was through RRT where Mr Eric Amadi, a mechanic and car enthusiast met Rajiv, who later took him on as a member of his technical team. “At any rally, he cared for everyone like a brother.

He had a sense of understanding that someone was going through a personal issue without even talking to them because it would reflect in his work attitude. He knew that if he was to perform well at a rally, his team had to be contented,” Mr Amadi says. On his part, Mr Stuart Oramire’s first interaction with Rajiv was at Speke Apartments for a business discussion in 2023. It was the first of the many meetings he had with Rajiv. “l was amazed by his level of intellect and wit...In managing his vast family business empire, l saw up close how he was a tough and relentless businessman who was not afraid to take on anybody or authority, especially if he felt he was on the right side of the law,” he says. Mr Patrick Idringi, a comedian with the stage name Salvador, eulogises Rajiv as a selfless man who cared about the welfare of the people around him.

Mr Idringi would, in June 2015, first talk to Rajiv on the phone as he sought support for his comedy show, “Man from Ombokolo”, which was to take place on June 1, 2015, at Kampala Serena Hotel. “He didn’t even ask many details when I introduced myself to him as a comedian. He just pledged his support. He bought four tables at Shs3m each for his friends and employees. He thought he was talking to Pablo (also a comedian). When he came to the show, he was surprised to see it was me but he didn’t mind. He stayed till the end. I put up a great show that he called me the next morning to congratulate me and promised me continued support,” Mr Idringi recalls. Rajiv leaves behind a wife and a daughter. He is described by many as a loving father and husband.



