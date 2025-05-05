Friends, family throng Sudhir’s Kololo home

Scores of mourners yesterday continued to throng the residence of Ugandan property mogul Sudhir Ruparelia in Kokolo, a leafy suburb of Kampala, to condole with the family following the tragic loss of their son Rajiv Ruparelia. Rajiv, 35, died on Saturday morning in a blazing car crash hours before he was to serve as one of the seven groomsmen at a wedding of a close friend. By 8am, the mourners started driving in.

Others could be seen holding wreaths as they headed to the home where other mourners had gathered. Some of the wreaths were placed next to the portrait of the deceased businessman. Security teams comprising police officers and the army were deployed at the home to ensure the mourners’ safety and order. Unlike the day before, journalists were barred from accessing the premises, but the security team at the gate said they would later be cleared by veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda, who also doubles as the event's spokesperson.

By press time, the journalists had not been allowed inside the premises, and some were seen holding interviews with a few mourners willing to give them an audience. A day earlier, the Ruparelia family said they needed privacy to go through the tough and trying moment of mourning their beloved son. Nnaabagereka Sylvia Naginda of Buganda; the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya; Justice Augustine Nshimye, a former judge of the Court of Appeal; and members from the Indian community in Uganda were some of the mourners who had shown up by press time yesterday.

Justine Nshimye said: “The country has lost a great son. These are the people who give our country pride by what they have done. Although people tend to think that they are their personal property, we are the people who are enjoying them, and they always remain here.” He further said the country has lost a young man who still had a lot to accomplish for his family and Uganda at large. Likewise, Ms Kamya said the circumstances that led to the tragic demise of Mr Rajiv should be a lesson to road constructors. "It is a clear message to people constructing roads that their responsibility should not stop at constructing roads, but also making space safe.





How can we have barricades in the dark without reflectors? This is what everyone is talking about," she said. Rajiv perished in a road accident on Saturday morning at Busabala Flyover on the Kajansi-Munyonyo expressway in Makindye Ssabagabo, Wakiso District, when he hit a temporary barricade that had reportedly been installed at the junction causing the car to burst into a ball of fire. Mr Augustine Magara, a teacher of Social Studies at Kampala Parents School, one of the ventures under the Ruparelia Group, described Rajiv as a very good leader who was very hospitable and had empathy for others.

Mr Magara revealed how the late reinstated him a few months after the then management of the school laid him off. "I will greatly miss him. He has been a friend and a boss. One time, management laid me off, but he brought me back. When I lost my mother, he was there for me,” he said, adding: “When we needed to buy something for school, he could swiftly respond.”

Mr Moses Mayanja, a politician, described the late as a young man who was hardworking and focused. He appealed to the people of the Busabala areas where the crash occurred to remain calm and pray for the soul of the deceased. According to the family, the cremation of Rajiv's body will take place tomorrow at the Hindu Crematorium in Lugogo, Kampala, at 2:30am.



