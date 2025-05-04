Friends remember Rajiv Ruparelia’s vision, heart and drive

When news of city businessman Rajiv Ruparelia’s death broke on social media on Saturday morning, May 3, 2025, it sparked a flurry of messages, speculation, and grief across multiple WhatsApp groups and online platforms.

Rajiv, the only son of Sudhir Ruparelia, widely considered Uganda’s wealthiest businessman, died in the early hours of the morning at approximately 1:54am. He was driving a Nissan GTR, registration number UAT 638L, that rammed into temporary road pavements at the Busabala flyover junction along the Kajjansi-Munyonyo Road. The vehicle overturned and caught fire, killing him on the spot.

Beyond the media portrayal of his lavish and flamboyant lifestyle, close friends describe Rajiv as a visionary and hardworking young leader, well-prepared to take the helm of the Ruparelia Group of Companies.

Henry Ssali, a friend and former associate, remembers Rajiv as someone groomed for leadership from a young age.

“At 27, where many youths are still finding their footing, Rajiv, after the appointment by his father, Sudhir Ruparelia—whom he respectfully called Chairman—became the Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group,” Ssali said.

He recalls how Rajiv and Sudhir shared office space despite owning Kampala’s largest commercial buildings.

“It was clear Sudhir was grooming the son. Rajiv got a good grasp of handling such a business at an early age,” he added.

Rajiv’s global exposure, particularly in the UK and London where his family also has roots, influenced his business thinking. “Some of the ideas Rajiv discussed with me about digital media eight years ago, like podcasts and visual storytelling—are now mainstream in Uganda. He was a forward-thinker,” Ssali said.

“He had a sharp business mind and wouldn’t mind sharing how you could do better from his experience and perspective,” he added.

Rajiv was hands-on, often visiting construction sites under the Ruparelia Group to personally monitor progress. While many born into privilege may avoid getting their hands dirty, Rajiv embraced the responsibility that came with being heir to a business empire.

He was also an innovator.

According to Ssali, “He introduced some properties such as Bukoto Living and Tagore Living that were for build-to-own, a direction real estate is taking under the condominium law. These projects came with modern amenities such as car elevators, reflecting a contemporary urban lifestyle.”

Outside work, Rajiv was an avid rally driver. Through his Rajiv Rally Team (RRT), he brought together a community of racing enthusiasts and technicians.

One of them, Eric Amadi, shared, “At any rally, he cared for everyone like a brother. He had a sense of understanding when someone was going through a personal issue without even talking to them, it would reflect in their work attitude.”

Stuart Oramire, who first met Rajiv at Speke Apartments in 2023, described him as intellectually sharp and grounded despite the wealth around him. “In managing his vast family business empire, I saw how he was a tough and relentless businessman who wasn’t afraid to take on anybody or authority, especially if he felt he was on the right side of the law,” Oramire said.

Comedian Salvador Idringi recalls how he first contacted Rajiv in June 2015 to sponsor his show, “Man from Ombokolo,” which was held at Kampala Serena Hotel.

“He didn’t even ask many details. He just pledged his support. He bought four tables at Shs3m each for his friends and employees. He thought he was talking to Pablo, but when he came to the show, he was surprised to see it was me. He stayed till the end and called the next morning to congratulate me,” Idringi shared.

Their relationship grew. In 2018, Idringi gave Rajiv a plaque of appreciation that he proudly hung in his office. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Rajiv offered Idringi a job at Sanyu FM, making him the highest-paid radio presenter in Uganda at the time. The income helped Idringi buy a house and a car—fueling rumours that the money had come from the President.

“Rajiv didn’t have preferences when it came to fun. He would hang out with cleaners and loved funny stories. Around children, he became a child,” Idringi added.

Rajiv is survived by his wife and daughter and is remembered by many as a loving father and husband.