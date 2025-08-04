From ballot battles in 2011 to Internet blackout in 2016

The 2011 presidential race saw incumbent Yoweri Museveni of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) secure a fourth term with 68.38 percent of the vote. His perennial challenger, Dr Kizza Besigye of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), garnered 26 percent, marking his third attempt at the presidency.

What stood out, however, was Mr Museveni’s strong showing across all regions, including northern Uganda, which had historically rejected his rule. Other contenders included Norbert Mao (Democratic Party), now minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs; Olara Otunnu (Uganda Peoples Congress); Beti Kamya (Uganda Federal Alliance), now Inspector General of Government; Abed Bwanika (now MP under the Democratic Front); Samuel Walter Mukaaku Lubega; and Bidandi Ssali of the People’s Progressive Party.

Despite widespread reports of irregularities, Dr Besigye did not contest the 2011 outcome in court, having lost similar petitions in 2001 and 2006. Instead, he turned to the streets, launching the Walk-to-Work protests, triggered by rising inflation, soaring fuel prices, and deteriorating living conditions. These demonstrations crippled parts of Kampala and other towns, escalating further when they coincided with President Museveni’s May 12 inauguration, an event that reportedly cost the taxpayer Shs3 billion. Protesters clashed with security forces and even foreign dignitaries’ convoys. The state’s response was swift and violent, with brutal crackdowns, arrests, and media censorship, all of which damaged Uganda’s international image.

An empty treasury

The same year, it emerged that the government had depleted public coffers to purchase military hardware. President Museveni reportedly withdrew $740 million (Shs1.7 trillion) from the Treasury to acquire fighter jets, even as the Ministry of Finance was seeking an emergency Shs600 billion supplementary budget to close the fiscal gap. In hindsight, the 2011 experience left the government with an important lesson: control the macroeconomic environment in the lead-up to elections. The 2016 cycle thus saw the state employ tighter monetary policy and fiscal restraint to avoid inflation-triggered unrest.

The parliamentary contests were equally contentious. NRM secured 279 seats, while FDC managed 34, maintaining its position as the largest Opposition party. DP won 11, UPC 9, and the Conservative Party just 1 seat. Despite improvements in police conduct and relative calm during campaigns, the European Union Election Observation Mission criticised the process for being unbalanced. “The electoral campaign and polling day were conducted in a peaceful manner... However, the process was marred by avoidable administrative and logistical failures… and the power of incumbency severely compromised a level playing field,” it said.

2016: The method in the madness

By the 2016 elections, the state had refined its playbook. The new twist? A pre-emptive Internet shutdown, marking Uganda as one of the first African countries to employ this measure during an election. For 18 hours, mobile money services, social media platforms, and messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Twitter were disabled. The Uganda Communications Commission cited “national security” concerns. President Museveni later defended the blackout: “Some people misuse those pathways… telling lies. If you want a right, use it properly.” Nonetheless, millions of tech-savvy Ugandans turned to Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to bypass the ban. Despite the suppression, 10.3 million voters cast ballots across over 28,000 polling stations.

Mr Museveni won with 60.75 percent, while Dr Besigye closed the gap slightly with 35.37 percent. Other candidates included Amama Mbabazi, Abed Bwanika, Benon Biraaro, Venansius Baryamureeba, Maureen Kyalya, and Elton Mabirizi. The 2016 campaign season also witnessed Uganda’s first-ever presidential debate, held on February 13, 2016, which Mr Museveni attended. For many, it was a fleeting but hopeful signal of maturing democratic discourse. But the optimism was short-lived. On Election Day, a second wave of blackouts hit, and several observers reported widespread voter intimidation. International missions, including the European Union and the Commonwealth, were critical. “Voter enthusiasm was eclipsed by an atmosphere of intimidation… The Electoral Commission lacked independence and transparency,” the EU said.

Gen Olusegun Obasanjo, head of the Commonwealth team, was similarly blunt: “There was a lack of a level playing field, increased monetisation of politics, misuse of state resources, and questionable Electoral Commission competence.” The NRM won 294 parliamentary seats, FDC 36, DP 15, UPC 6, and 66 independents made it into Parliament. But what 2016 ultimately demonstrated was that the state had developed a sophisticated hybrid of coercion and control—not through overt violence, but via administrative, economic, and digital means. The 2016 blackout set a precedent that would be taken further during the 2021 elections, when the entire Internet—not just social media—was shut down. Many VPNs were rendered useless. Media freedom shrank further, and electoral violence intensified dramatically. The long shadow of those quiet yet pivotal elections continues to fall on Uganda’s democratic journey.



