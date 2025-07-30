From Camp to hub: How Jomigo Family Enterprises is healing communities

Once scarred by conflict and displacement, northern Uganda is experiencing a new era as Jomigo Family Enterprises Ltd, a homegrown Ugandan enterprise, is rewriting the narrative of post-war recovery through the lens of sustainability, health, and agro ecological transformation.

Founded by Engineer Joseph Ogwal, the idea of Jomigo was birthed and nurtured by the urgent call to rebuild, and serve war-torn communities in Lira through harnessing a social enterprise that blends agro-processing, eco-tourism, natural medicine, technical innovation, and grassroots empowerment.

Engineer Joseph Ogwal.

A seed sown

“I returned home in Lira in 2008, as a rehabilitation coordinator shortly after the insurgency to resettle internally displaced persons and refugees,” recalls Jomigo's Managing Director, Joseph Ogwal. “Witnessing their suffering compelled me to create something that would not only restore livelihoods and health, but would also empower the community.”

With an initial capital of Shs20m, sourced from family (Shs10m), friends (Shs8m), and a grant from Discover International Germany (Shs2m), Jomigo launched its first three products: wine, millet-amaranth composite flour, and apiary (bee keeping in the conservation forest).

“With a vision of a transformed community economically, socially, technically, in an eco-friendly environment and improved health', I established the company in 2018, and eventually registered it in 2020.



Some of the beehives powering the apiary arm.

Equipping growth

Today, Jomigo employs over 30 core staff, over 80 seasonal workers, and aims to operate across the Lango sub-region and beyond,” Ogwal emphasizes.

Mr Ogwal says Jomigo is more than a business. It’s a hub for families' economic security, as such it offers a plethora of services and products. The company promotes agroecology and organic agriculture in the vast community of Lango, with an agro-tourism site for organic agriculture and an eco-tourism site for conservation forests.

It also offers youth and community trainings in health, safety, environmental conservation and sustainability, organic fruit making, medicinal plants and planting, and on various enterprises. It promotes cocoa growing for carbon credit in a bid to ensure environmental protection and sustainability, through producing seedlings that are given to farmers for carbon emission in the future.

Jomigo also offers consultancy services, construction work and solar drying facilities to dry or preserve fruits.

Produce

The company produces a wide range of organic and natural products such as wine from pineapple, cocoa, hibiscus, soursop, and honey. There are also gluten-free amaranth millet flour, herbal ointments, and cosmetics like moringa nutritional product, as well as hemorrhoid cream.

“Our products have and easily gain preference over competitors in the market due to high quality branding, labelling and packaging; their original, natural and delicious taste and scent; coupled with the fact that they are organic and free from preservatives,” says Mr Ogwal.

Despite the quality and affections of their products by customers, there have also been a number of losses and challenges.

“Initially, we encountered early challenges related to market establishment that led to significant losses. We had to distribute Shs5m worth of product samples to build awareness and give out Shs7m worth of goods on credit, a portion of which turned into bad debts,” he says.

However, they managed to recover losses by offering free community trainings, which in turn stimulated product demand and consumption, and this enabled us compensate some of the losses.



Some of the products produced by the enterprise.

Marketing

Jomigo services and products are still sold from a cottage industry setup, using personal homes to avoid high overheads, and relying mostly on word of mouth and digital advertising (via WhatsApp and website).

“A case in point of our success stories; Jomigo’s hemorrhoid ointment alone has a recorded 95% success rate since the inception of our production to date. Our herbal fertility treatments (artisemia, and a combination of other herbal treatments) are also changing lives—helping women with fibroids and blocked fallopian tubes regain their reproductive health,” Mr Ogwal shares.

Operational costs are estimated at around Shs12m embedded in wages, transportation, infrastructure, trainings and raw materials, coupled with the fact that certification processes remain slow and expensive, each product requiring individual audit, and qualification. Jomigo Family Enterprises Ltd.

Continuous learning

Mr Ogwal emphasizes the essence of continuous learning highlighting that the trainings have enabled mindsets shifts vital for entrepreneurship, digital marketing and access to finance: “The most crucial and impactful training is from Federation of SMEs and Opportunity International. They have trained us on the healthy entrepreneurial mindset for business, access to finance, - and provided bridge to finance because they are working together with Opportunity Bank, subsequently drawing us closer to Opportunity Bank to get for financial relief,” he says.

“PUM, one of the consultants in Netherlands, trained us on strategic management planning and as a result, we have a strategic business plan in place. We have also got training from NSSF Hi- Innovator on aspects such as business management, marketing and advertising.

“Additionally our partners in Germany; Discovery International and Action for Natural Medicine also provided us trainings on natural medicine and that is why we are successfully producing a lot of natural medicine,” Mr Ogwal says.

Future prospects

Today, Jomigo features a bold roadmap - to train 3,000 community members, support 200 sustainable SMEs with a 60% survival rate, and help 1,500 households adopt eco-friendly practices—all by 2027. With special focus on inclusion through training women, youth, and persons with disabilities—who, by 2027, are expected to produce handcrafted goods for national and international markets.

In 2023, Mr Ogwal’s passion and products (Jomigo' gluten-free composite flour and organic wine) earned him a coveted spot among 10 Ugandans selected for the Anuga Trade Fair in Germany. “This was my proudest moment,” he beams. “This year, I have been invited for a business-to-business (B2B) investor event in Frankfurt. It is a crucial opportunity, though I fear financial constraints may hinder me because unlike in 2023 where the Canadian Trade Facilitation office facilitated us throughout the duration of the event, this year, there is no financial option,” he says.

Mr Ogwal calls on all potential partners and organizations who believe in Jomigo Family Enterprises Ltd's cause to come and support the vision through any means available. For instance, in certifying our cocoa farmers, to get the carbon credit.

“We ask the government to support our green energy initiative and establishment of the eco-tourism and agro-tourism sites, so as to improve on the revenue streams. Appreciation goes to the Nation Media for this initiative for amplifying our story to reach homes and hearts across Uganda and beyond,” Mr Ogwal says.

To aspiring startup personalities, he advises them to have resilience, continuous learning and planning, as these are crucial aspects that never fail a business, always take a step.