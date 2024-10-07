From conflict to cooperation: Omusinga Mumbere's first year back

October 4 marked a year since Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere of the Rwenzururu Kingdom returned to Kasese District as a free leader after spending about seven years in custody since his arrest in November 2016, along with 217 of his subjects.

In his inaugural address in Kasese Municipality that same day, Omusinga told his subjects of his desire to protect the kingdom from partisan politics.

He also called for reconciliation, unity, peace, and the promotion of government programmes to address poverty in the Rwenzori Sub-region.

On his return to the kingdom last year, Omusinga unveiled a new agenda of rebranding the institution, which is embedded in the cultural institution's seven-year plan that ends in 2030.

The plan aims to achieve peace and unity within the cultural institution.

The seven-year plan is based on five foundational pillars: reconciliation, unity in diversity, peace promotion, socio-economic transformation, and mindset change.

“You will all be positively surprised to see and enjoy a re-defined Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu (OBR) and we shall all benefit from the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu either directly or indirectly, let us all cultivate a positive attitude and support one another for a new chapter,” Omusinga said on October 4, 2023.

He added: “I am tired of conflicts; this is the time for us to cooperate with the government and ensure we realise peace and stability in this region. We are a community that has suffered conflict for more than 200 years; we need to reconcile and concentrate on wealth creation using the resources that we are endowed with.”

Reshuffling cabinet

On March 28, 2024, Omusinga made his first cabinet reshuffle since his return, resulting in the removal of nine individuals from their positions. Notably, those dropped were individuals who had expressed intentions of pursuing political careers.

The king said the move for their removal was to prevent the entanglement of cultural institutions in partisan politics.

Preaching peace and unity

A month after his return, Omusinga embarked on a series of visits across the chiefdoms within the cultural institution, including Buthale, Bukangama, Katswabwemi, and Bukangama-Buthale. These visits were aimed at preaching the message of reconciliation, unity, and peace promotion, which are fundamental pillars of his agenda for the Rwenzururu Kingdom.

During his visit to Buthale chiefdom, Omusinga said: “We have lived here long enough and we need to learn that we are all brothers and sisters. This mountain is rich enough to feed all of us; what we only have to do is to discard our differences be they on ethnicity, religion or political party affiliation, and instead work for a common good.”

Ties with the central government

On December 13, 2023, Omusinga Mumbere, with his wife Agnes Ithungu Asimawe, visited President Museveni and held a meeting at State House in Entebbe, Wakiso District..

The President, shortly after the meeting, posted on his X handle, saying: “I held a meaningful discussion today at State House Entebbe with His Highness Charles Wesley Mumbere, the Omusinga of Rwenzururu Kingdom. I am happy that the kingdom has outlined new objectives centred on peace, reconciliation, and socio-economic transformation, aligning perfectly with our vision and the historic mission in the NRM [National Resistance Movement.”

The President also committed to constructing the Kingdom palace, which was burnt in 2016 during the raid of the palace, and also said he would procure Springs International Hotel for the kingdom, among others.

On the other hand, Omusinga Mumbere asked President Museveni to improve the provision of social services to the people in his kingdom such as offering education scholarships to children from underprivileged families and the establishment of a regional referral hospital in Kasese.

The cultural leader also appealed to the government to expedite the transformation of the Kasese aerodrome into an international airport and the revival of Kilembe Mines, to boost econdomic growth of the sub-region.

Coronation

Preparations for the 58th Coronation Anniversary of Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere is underway and is scheduled for October 19. The ceremony will be held at the Golf Course in Kasese Town, with President Museveni expected to be the chief guest.

This year's celebration will be observed under the theme: “Promoting Unity, Peace, and Tourism in the Rwenzori Region.”

However, the NRM-led government recognised the kingdom in 2009. As a result, October 19 will mark 15 years since the current government recognised the cultural institution.

What others said

Mr Christopher Kibanzanga, the brother of Omusinga Mumbere, last Monday said the monarch's return to the kingdom indicated that he had reconciled with President Museveni and other key stakeholders.

Mr Kibanzanga noted that in the last one year, there has been a significant shift in the mindset of the population, especially among those loyal to Rwenzururu Kingdom.

"At some point, people began to think that the case against Mumbere was too complex to be resolved the way it was…Some were losing hope, but after his return, their perception changed—particularly in how they handle state matters, kingdom issues, and their views on the NRM government. I can confirm that within one year, there has been a change in minds, hearts, and attitudes, including among the 200 royal guards who were released alongside him," he said.

Mr Kibanzanga added that the royal guards who were released with the king have since been peacefully reintegrated into their communities.

Mr Kibanzanga said: "Personally, at the beginning, I was concerned about the royal guards. I knew the king would be fine, but I wondered where these 200 guards would start from and how they would fit into their villages. Surprisingly, they have maintained peace. None of them have been involved in any crimes despite their challenges. In fact, they are now the ones advocating for peace, reconciliation, and mindset change, helping the king."

He added the kindgom has a working relationship with the government and support from President Museveni who last December , among others, pledged that the government would reconstruct the kingdom's palace with an estimated budget of Shs7 billion.

Mr John B. Thawite, an elder and former spokesperson of the kingdom, said since last October, welcomed the king’s new agenda.

"The king has been engaging with various groups, including communities like the Basongora and people from Bundibugyo District. These meetings are centred on spreading the message of peace and reconciliation," he said.

He also noted a significant cultural shift, particularly during the recent Rwenzori Theluji Festival in Kasese Town.

"For the first time, I witnessed the Banyabindi, Bakonzo, Basongora, and other groups coming together to showcase their cultural heritage. The kingdom was represented by the finance minister, and I hadn’t seen such unity in years. People are now speaking the same language of peace and unity, and to me, this signifies that within one year, the landscape is changing, and the kingdom’s rebranding efforts are bearing fruit," he observed.

The prime minister of Rwenzururu Kingdom, Mr Joseph Muranga, highlighted that over the past year, there has been peace within the kingdom, paving the way for a period of rebranding.

He also emphasised collaborative efforts with Tooro Kingdom, and Obudigiya Bwa Bwamba to prioritise environmental conservation for the preservation of the Rwenzori Mountains.

'As cultural entities, we are committed to a tree-planting initiative aimed at preserving the snow on the Rwenzori Mountains. We have jointly developed a project proposal, submitted to the Ministry of Water and Environment for funding amounting to Shs17 billion. This funding will enable us to sustain the snow cover,' Mr Muranga explained.

He added that the kingdom was collaborating with various government agencies, including Uganda Wildlife Authority, National Agricultural Research Organisation and National Drug Authority.