From Museveni's order to sack 152 airport staff to NRM primaries saga: Top 1O stories of July

Expressions of interest, political party primaries, and special interest group elections were among the prominent features of July 2025.

The month brought with it a lot of upheaval for NRM hopefuls countrywide. There was plenty of rhetoric, threats, violence and in some cases outright anarchy.

Some Parliamentary and local council flagbearer party flagbearer hopefuls sailed through by the skin of their teeth, others won by landslide, while yet scores are still before the tribunal for arbitration.

July ushered us into the thick of the election season, and from here on, there is no turning back. The month also featured some prominent deaths. Despite it all, universities are admitting students and business is on the move.

Here are your top stories of July 2025: a recap of some of the main events of the month past.





The July 17 exercise marked a key moment in shaping the ruling party’s parliamentary lineup ahead of what is shaping up to be a bruising contest in the 2026 general elections.





President Museveni has directed the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) to dismiss at least 152 staff members who were hired despite not being qualified.

According to the president, the staff members in question secured their jobs through corruption, which has led to “serious inefficiencies” at Entebbe International Airport.









Makerere University has admitted 19,767 students under the private sponsorship scheme for the 2025/2026 academic year, with business and education-related programmes dominating enrollment across its colleges and campuses.

According to the official admission list seen by the Monitor, the Bachelor of Business Administration (Evening) programme at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) recorded the highest intake with 899 students. It was closely followed by the same course under the Day programme with 885 admissions.





MTN Uganda shareholders have agreed to remove the mobile money business from the main telecom company that is listed on the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE).

The decision, which was made during an extraordinary general meeting after a vote Tuesday, is part of the larger plan in which MTN Group is seeking to create a separate company just for Fintech (financial technology) services.

The separation has been in the works since 2020.





A woman, who was with Dr Spire Kiggundu before he died in a lodge, has been arrested and revealed the last moments before he lost his life. Police confirmed that she was arrested in Seeta, Mukono District, on Monday following days of search.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said the woman is detained at a police station in Wakiso District, where a statement will be extracted from her.





A silent battle is brewing over who should be the next government ombudsman as the contracts of the current Inspector General of Government (IGG) and her two deputies draw to a close.

A source at the IGG’s office, who preferred anonymity to speak freely on the issue, last evening confirmed that the contract of the current IGG is ending in September, marking four years since she assumed office in September 2021.





A 47-year-old senior state attorney has been found dead in her house at Wampeewo near Kasangati, in Wakiso District, days after she "went missing."

Fatuma Nabiwemba Ssendagire, an Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (ADPP), was reportedly last seen alive on Monday, July 7, 2025.



"The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions regrets to announce the untimely passing of Ms Fatuma Nabiwemba, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, which occurred at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course," a statement from the DPP's office reads.

Turkish engineering firm Yapı Merkezi has commenced geotechnical surveys and infrastructure mapping along the proposed 273-kilometre Malaba–Kampala Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) corridor, marking the first tangible steps toward construction of one of Uganda’s most ambitious infrastructure projects.

The update was confirmed during a high-level meeting between government officials led by Minister of State for Works and Transport (Works) Musa Ecweru, and Yapı Merkezi executives on June 27, held on the sidelines of the Global Transport Connectivity Forum in Istanbul, Turkey.





Back in 1978, the Mathematics Department was a small unit at Makerere University, led by Prof Paul Mugambi. A young lecturer named John Senyonyi was among the staff there. He was preparing to go to Australia to the University of Adelaide for his PhD in Mathematics.

Heading in the opposite direction was Dr Livingstone Serwadda Luboobi, then a young academic, who had just received his PhD in mathematical modelling of biological systems, also known as Bio-Mathematics. Of the then Dr Luboobi, Dr Senyonyi remarked that he was a man of quiet composure.





Kampala has backed Washington’s stance warning Ugandans planning to travel to the United States for the primary purpose of giving birth.

The United States (US) Mission in Uganda last week issued a statement, describing such practices as “birth tourism” and “unpermitted” under US immigration policy. Birth tourism is the act of traveling to another country for the purpose of giving birth and securing citizenship for the child.







