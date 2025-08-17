From ‘No Change’ to ‘Settling’: History of Museveni slogans

Worldwide, aspiring leaders use catchy, convincing, and policy-driven slogans to attract and persuade voters to trust them with leadership. They are the catchphrases to be chanted—short, memorable, and reflective of what the leader stands for, the policies they will implement, and what they will do if given the opportunity.

Consider Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” and Barack Obama’s “Yes We Can”. Back home, President Museveni, who has contested and won six presidential elections, has used different slogans aligned with his goals, the opponents he faced, or the political climate of each election year.

He began in 1996 with “No Change”. Mr Museveni, who rose to power in 1986 after a prolonged guerrilla war, had ruled for 10 years without elections and urged Ugandans to maintain the status quo.

This campaign slogan was paired with references to past atrocities of war to portray Mr Museveni as the champion of peace and development. It was in everyone’s best interest not to change this. In the 2001 election, he used “Unity, Peace, Democracy, and Modernisation.”

This was followed by “Steady Progress” in 2006, which was supplemented by Ekisanja, meaning another term; this was coined during the 2005 referendum that led to the removal of presidential term limits, allowing Mr Museveni to run for a third term.

Later, in 2011, the Ugandan strongman led with “Museveni Pakalast,” and in 2016 with “Steady Progress,” focused on jobs and wealth creation. In 2021, his team adopted “Securing Your Future” to appeal to the youth, the largest demographic, most of whom have only known one leader.

President Museveni’s poster on a billboard for the 2021 General Election. PHOTO/courtesy, Rachel Mabala

‘Not mere lines’

Mr Rogers Mulindwa, a senior manager of communications at the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and a former member of Mr Museveni’s campaign team, explained that slogans are not mere lines.

“The slogan usually summarises the manifesto. It highlights where we are emphasising, what we want to achieve, and what targets we aim for. When we said ‘No Change’, we were consolidating what we had achieved while scaling up. Later, we shifted to household income under ‘Prosperity for All’,” he said.

As Mr Museveni seeks a seventh term, aiming to extend his rule beyond 40 years, he is asking Ugandans to consider options, with the most probable slogan being “Settle for the Best, Museveni is the Best.”

Mr Emmanuel Dombo, NRM party’s director of information and publicity, told Sunday Monitor that this is the leading proposal but awaits approval from the Central Executive Committee (CEC), the party's top decision-making body.

Other catchphrases include Omalako Jjaja Tova Kumain, proposed by Ms Hadijah Namyalo, the national coordinator of the Office of the National Chairman. This tagline has elicited various reactions and interpretations.

President Museveni.

Museveni longevity

‘Settle for’, in modern usage, generally connotes accepting less than desired, often due to limited options. It also means to choose or be content with something.

“Settle for the best, I think while this phrase is grammatically fine, it might be a little odd. Ordinarily, we “settle for” something that is less than ideal. It’s more applicable in a situation when one is compromising. Is that the twisted message in this poster?” human rights lawyer Iduwat Ochom shared on X.

The timing of the slogan coincides with heightened calls for a peaceful transition and change in leadership.

Ms Sarah Bireete, the Executive Director of the Center for Constitutional Governance, stated that Museveni’s long tenure has led some Ugandans to believe there are no alternatives.

“He has maintained the illusion that he is the only one with a vision for Uganda, which makes him think he is the best for Uganda. For the less informed Ugandans, it will work, but if you look at his scorecard, it shows diminishing returns,” she said.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, and spokesperson of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, argued that the past 40 years and current conditions disprove Museveni’s claim of being the best.

“That is the problem with giving yourself marks. You give yourself 80 percent when you’ve scored 20 percent. The reality on the ground is different. When they say ‘settling for the best’, it will mean settling for injustice, corruption, human rights violations, poor infrastructure, and a struggling economy. That is precisely what they have served us for the last 40 years,” he said.

Mr Dombo stated that it’s the best and most fitting slogan. “Wouldn’t it be an appropriate tagline? When you look at all those crowds, don’t you think he is the best among them? He has proven experience, hard work, everything. He has been tested and proven. There is good, better, and best. What would you choose? People do opt for the best,” he said.

President Museveni

Ready for 2026

In his speech at the NRM headquarters in Kampala when he accepted the party’s presidential nomination, Mr Museveni hinted at his focus and agenda if re-elected in the February 2026 elections, indicating he will build on past achievements, boost the economy tenfold, fight corruption, and promote issue-based politics.

NUP also unveiled its main campaign slogan, “A New Uganda Now,” which will run alongside the party tagline “People Power, Our Power,” and calls for a protest vote. Mr Ssenyonyi described this as a modification of their 2021 slogan, “A New Uganda.”

“There is a sense of urgency. We want better governance now, better infrastructure now, better healthcare now, better education now, and an end to corruption now. These are the aspirations of Ugandans, and they are urgent,” he said.