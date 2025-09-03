From public consultation to Constituent Assembly

The Constitution developing process by the 21-member Constitutional Commission led by Justice Benjamin Odoki involved the novelty of wide consultation to elicit national aspiration, participation and eventually discussion by the Constituent Assembly (CA), hence the tag “people’s constitution”.

The commission members were sworn in on March 4, 1989, and held their first plenary session on March 9 with a completion timeline of 24 months, but stretched until 1992.

One of the commission’s mandates was to “seek the views of the general public through the holding of public meetings and debates, seminars, workshops and any other form of collecting public views” and to “stimulate public discussions and awareness of constitutional issues.”

Retired Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki. Photo/File

Justice Odoki, in the 1999 paper titled The Challenges of Constitution-making and Implementation in Uganda, argued that the involvement of the people in the process making was important in conferring legitimacy and acceptability to the Constitution.

“A constitution which is imposed on the people by force cannot form the basis of a stable, peaceful and democratic governance of the people. To command loyalty, obedience, respect, and confidence, the people must identify themselves with it through involvement and a sense of attachment. A good and viable constitution should be generally understood and accepted by the people,” Justice Odoki, who went on to become Uganda’s 10th Chief Justice from 2001 to 2013, after 15 years on the Supreme Court bench, wrote.

Consequently, from March 1989 to 1992, the commission examined 25,547 submissions in form; 33 district seminar reports, 53 institutional seminar reports, 813 sub-county reports, 2,553 individual proposals, 5, 844 essay competitions, 2,763 newspaper articles, 290 position papers, among others.

The Commission also sought input from diverse groups, including Ugandans in the diaspora and women, which further extended to the CA during debate of the Constitution.

The Commission also interviewed political leaders, including President Museveni, who had by now ruled for half-decade without elections, and other National Resistance Council (NRC) members.

Constitution. President Museveni holds the Ugandan Constitution as he addressed a press conference at the state lodge, Mbale District in 2016. PHOTO BY MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

The aspirations

The Constitution making process cost $20 million, or $52m in today’s currency adjusted for inflation, of which 58 percent was pooled by among others, the United Nations Development Fund, United States, Denmark and United Kingdom.

President Museveni, who waged war against the Obote II government in 1981 professing Marxist ideals, immediately made a U-turn after shooting his way to power in 1986 and embraced neo-liberal capitalist agenda, which saw several foreign donors come to the rescue of the new government.

According to the 615 page report of the Commission, the government did not in any way “interfere with what we were doing.”

“The people everywhere manifested signs of tremendous growth in political maturity. They discussed issues without quarrelling or fighting. We observed no hostile tensions in any of the seminars or meetings we conducted as part of the exercise. Ugandans seemed to have agreed that the constitution-making process was the most crucial exercise for the future peace and stability in Uganda. As such they gave it their full support at every level,” the report reads in part.

From the submissions, according to the report, three aspects stood out particularly: that Ugandans had grown tired of tyranny and political instability that plagued the country since 1966; they were keen on establishing a democratic society; and, they wanted to establish a new socio-economic and political order based on the principles of unity, peace, equality, democracy, freedom, social justice and progress.

Other principles, included, to give effect to the sovereignty of the people through their inalienable right to determine the form of government in their country that can promote their active participation; establish consensus politics as the basis for decision-making in important matters in order to promote nation-building: and, establish a strong decentralised and devolved system of government as the basis for effective local governments.

On the whole, the major challenge the Commission faced, the report notes, was consensus on controversial constitutional issues going as far back as 1966 and had plunged the country into anarchy.

Chief among them were, the appropriate political system which remained one party state until a referendum was held in 2005 on political pluralism; the institution of traditional rulers; and the federal and semi-federal status for Buganda and other kingdoms respectively. Nonetheless, the report states public consultation as the greatest achievement of the Commission and producing a draft constitution based “on people’s views”.

The Commission submitted its first draft in December 1990 and another draft in December 1991. The commission submitted its final, a 20-chapter draft constitution with a 750-page report to President Museveni on December 31, 1992 in Mbarara, 21 months behind schedule.

Phase II

The second phase of the Constitution making process followed the enactment of Constituent Assembly Statute in 1993, which established the Constituent Assembly (CA) – a special body established to draft or review a country’s constitution—with campaigns and elections held in March 1994. Initially, Finnish/American political scientist Aili Mari Tripp argues in The Politics of Constitution Making in Uganda that the 1986 club pondered National Resistance Council (NRC)—comprising of 38 historical members of the National Resistance Movement/National Resistance Army—serve as the CA as had been the case in the 1967 constitutional deliberations.

“However, many questioned the representativeness of the existing Parliament, given the large number of “historicals” (NRM members who were given parliamentary seats in recognition of their role in the guerrilla war that brought Museveni into power), presidential nominees, and army representatives, in addition to the women who were elected by an electoral college that was closely associated with the NRM. None of these members were seen as having the mandate of the people per se,”Ms Tripp averred.

As a result of pressure from political parties, which remained banned but operated loosely, the idea of the NRC serving as the national assembly was dropped but not without hatching a plan of making the level playing field in the CA campaigns and elections unleveled.

In fact, some observers argue that political corruption, which has grown to epic proportions, started during the CA campaigns.

The CA statute of 1993 provided for election of special 74 delegates, of which 10 were to be appointed by the President, 10 as army representatives, three as special interest group representatives; two by the National Organisation of Trade Unions, and one by the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda, and two by each of the four political parties; Democratic Party (DP), Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), Conservative Party (CP), and Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM).

These were in addition to the 214 directly elected from the districts.

UPC elected not to send its two delegates in protest against the prohibition of political pluralism and later challenged the ban in the Constitutional Court as an affront to freedom of assembly, while UPM claimed it was a replica of NRA/M.

The C.A, which served as the fifth Parliament, was specifically mandated to scrutinise, debate and prepare a final draft of the constitutional text prepared and submitted to the minister by the Uganda Constitutional Commission under the provisions of Section 6 of the Uganda Constitutional Commission Statute, 1988; and to promulgate a new constitution for Uganda.

The 284-member CA, chaired by the Movementist-leaning James Wapakhabulo, deputised by Prof Victoria Mwaka deliberated the draft constitution for 29 months, from February 16, 1993 to conclusion on August 25, 1995.

The Constitution was enacted on September 22, and promulgated October 8, 1995, by President Museveni at the City Square, which was on the same day also renamed Constitutional Square. The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Meles Zenawi, who died in August 2012, was the chief guest.

Continues tomorrow