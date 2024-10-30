From rain to recognition: PC Tusiime's story exposes systemic issues

A traffic police officer in Kampala, Police Constable (PC) Abdallah Tusiime, has gained public admiration after he was seen directing traffic in heavy rain without a raincoat, an act caught in a viral video.

Despite the recognition he has received, including praise from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abas Byakagaba, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, and various ministers, his situation highlights the harsh conditions many police officers endure.

IGP Byakagaba commended PC Tusiime’s dedication, describing his actions as "bravery" and inviting him for formal recognition at police headquarters last week, according to police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke.

However, the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has expressed concern that Tusiime’s lack of proper protective gear constitutes a human rights violation by his employer.

A UHRC study, “Squeezing water out of a stone? Working and living conditions of the Uganda Police Force personnel and their implications on human rights,” published in 2022, reveals that 51 percent of Uganda’s 54,000 police officers lack a complete uniform.

The study found that officers frequently go without essential gear, including raincoats and warm clothing, which exposes them to harsh weather while on duty in regions such as Kabale, Kisoro, Kapchorwa, Kween, Bukwo, Mbale, and Fort Portal.

The report also notes irregularities in uniform distribution, with some officers waiting up to three years for new gear, though they are entitled to receive it annually.

"The supply of uniforms was irregular and often incomplete. Personnel were forced to endure cold weather, as civilian clothing over police uniforms is a disciplinary offence," the report states.

Red flag

Some officers reported paying out of pocket to obtain missing items from colleagues or even purchasing directly from police stores.

For instance, uniforms could cost officers between Shs50,000 and Shs60,000, depending on their negotiation skills. Although officers can purchase locally produced uniforms, raincoats are imported in limited quantities, making them difficult to obtain.

Police records show that the Directorate of Logistics and Engineering acquired 10,600 raincoats since the last general elections, distributing them across various units.

Yet, the UHRC has recommended that the police ensure timely, complete, and climate-appropriate uniform provision for all personnel.

The UHRC Chairperson, Ms Mariam Wangadya, described the shortage of essential items as a human rights violation.

“It is critical to understand the challenge police personnel face in upholding the rights of others when their own rights are neglected. UPF personnel are human beings with claimable rights,” she said.