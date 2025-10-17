From roar to whimper: Where are Uganda's lions?

Sighting a lion in one of Uganda’s national parks has become a matter of luck. Visitors still travel from across the world to see the “king of the jungle” in its natural habitat, but their chances are slimmer than ever.

Once roaming freely across the country from Buganda to Karamoja, lions have disappeared from most regions. They are confined today to just three major savannah ecosystems: Murchison Falls National Park, Queen Elizabeth National Park, and Kidepo Valley National Park.

As a matter of fact, Uganda’s lion population, once estimated at more than a thousand individuals, now stands at fewer than 300.

That grim reality, according to the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), is the result of decades of human-wildlife conflict, habitat loss, poaching, and natural causes. Yet, even amid this decline, UWA says there is renewed hope.





A coordinated recovery plan is now in motion—one that aims to give lions another chance to thrive in the Pearl of Africa.

What numbers are we looking at here?

The African lion is more than just a tourist attraction; it is a keystone species that keeps the ecosystem balanced by preying on sick and old herbivores. In Uganda, however, the roar has grown faint.

The numbers tell a sobering story: between 1977 and 2024, lion populations in key parks have declined by more than 80 percent.

In Queen Elizabeth National Park, only about 40 lions remain, down from 400 in the late 1970s. Even the famous tree-climbing lions of Ishasha, which once drew global attention, are vanishing.

Kidepo Valley, once a stronghold for the species, now has barely a dozen individuals.

“Lions are facing immense pressure from surrounding human activities. They need wide ranges to roam and breed, but most of their migration corridors have been blocked by farms, settlements, and urbanisation.

This limits their survival and breeding opportunities,” says Dr James Musinguzi, UWA’s executive director.

Why the drop? The reasons for the lions’ disappearance are complex but largely human. Retaliatory killings remain the single biggest threat. When lions attack livestock, herders often poison or trap them in revenge.

Mr Bashir Hangi, UWA’s spokesperson, explains that most of the lion deaths recorded today are due to conflict with livestock owners. “We’ve seen incidents where entire prides were wiped out after preying on cattle,” he says.

In the Queen Elizabeth and Kidepo ecosystems, cattle keepers have historically viewed lions as enemies rather than national treasures. Between 2006 and 2007, at least 15 lions were poisoned near Queen Elizabeth by landless herdsmen defending their cattle.

Similar incidents were reported in 2010 and again in 2021, when six lions were killed and mutilated for their body parts.

Beyond human conflict, lions also face natural and ecological pressures. Disease, limited prey, and competition from other predators such as hyenas and leopards all take their toll.

In some cases, male lions kill cubs sired by rivals as a way of asserting dominance and ensuring their own genes prevail. In Kidepo Valley, entire prides have been gored to death by herds of buffalo that gang up during hunts.

The spread of invasive plant species has worsened the situation by shrinking open grasslands, reducing the grazing grounds for herbivores and, in turn, the food available to lions. The combined effect of these pressures has pushed Uganda’s lions to the brink. But for UWA, the story does not end there.

Really? Are the proverbial green shoots of recovery popping up?

They are. Despite the challenges, Uganda is determined to bring back its lions. UWA has embarked on an ambitious Lion Population Recovery Programme, combining scientific management, law enforcement, and community engagement to rebuild the pride of the savannah.

The programme includes reintroducing lions into areas where they have disappeared and establishing controlled breeding enclosures within protected parks. These breeding sites will allow cubs to grow safely without the threat of rival predators or territorial males.

Dr Musinguzi says such measures are designed to “boost the small populations that exist while ensuring the cubs reach maturity in safe environments.”

UWA is also addressing one of the lions’ greatest challenges, the lack of prey. To improve the food chain, the Authority has begun reintroducing herbivores such as the Uganda kob into Kidepo Valley National Park. “The kob multiplies faster and provides an easier prey base than buffaloes,” Dr Musinguzi explains. “A stable prey population gives lions the best chance to recover naturally.”

What else is being done?

Alongside this, UWA is working to restore degraded habitats. Efforts are underway to clear invasive plant species from key landscapes to open up grasslands and allow herbivore populations to rebound. Reconnecting fragmented rangelands will also give lions more room to roam, reducing inbreeding and inter-pride conflict.

Lions inside Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese District. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

Human-wildlife conflict, which has long been the lion’s biggest threat, is being tackled through practical community-based interventions.

UWA is promoting the construction of stronger kraals and installing predator-deterrent lights around livestock enclosures. The Authority is also fencing off sections of park boundaries, particularly those bordering livestock-rearing communities, to minimise encounters between lions and domestic animals.

Another key step has been the enforcement of compensation for farmers who lose livestock to lions, as provided for under the Wildlife Act.

This measure, according to Hangi, “is helping to reduce retaliatory killings because communities now know that their losses will be addressed through lawful means.” Community engagement remains central to UWA’s recovery efforts.

The Authority is intensifying awareness campaigns to sensitise people living near protected areas about the ecological and tourism value of lions.

“Conservation cannot happen without the communities,” Hangi emphasises. “We want people to see that lions are not enemies, but part of our shared national heritage.”

To complement these conservation measures, UWA has also strengthened its law enforcement and intelligence units.









Anti-poaching patrols have been reinforced, and specialised teams are investigating cases of poisoning and illegal trade in lion parts. Offenders now face harsher penalties under the amended Wildlife Act, which imposes heavy fines and long prison terms for wildlife crimes.

Why are lions so important to Uganda?

Beyond their ecological importance, lions are central to Uganda’s tourism economy. After gorillas, they are the most sought-after species by tourists visiting the country’s parks.

Their presence draws thousands of visitors annually, creating jobs and sustaining livelihoods around conservation areas. “Protecting lions isn’t just about biodiversity,” says Dr Musinguzi.

“It’s also about livelihoods. A single pride in Queen Elizabeth can attract thousands of visitors every year. If we lose the lions, we lose a part of Uganda’s identity and a critical pillar of our tourism economy.”

The message is clear: lions are not just wildlife; they are a national asset whose survival affects communities, ecosystems, and the broader economy.

Can Uganda bring back its roar?

Reviving lion populations is not an overnight task. It will take years of consistent protection, funding, and trust-building between UWA and surrounding communities. Yet UWA remains optimistic that the tide can turn.

“Our vision is to see lions restored to healthy, stable populations in all major savannah parks,” says Mr Bashir Hangi, UWA’s spokesperson. “It’s a long road, but we have the science, partnerships, and will to make it happen.”

A pride of lions in Queen Elizabeth National Park. FILE PHOTO

>>>Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;