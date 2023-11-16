Fruits and vegetable exporters sensitised on global gap certification

Exporters of fruits and vegetables from different regions of the country have been sensitised to unlock the opportunities in the global gap and other private standards of certification.

The training by private sector players aiming at expanding markets for Ugandan-certified products stems from the desire to compete in domestic, regional and export markets.

“We have been getting peanuts out of exports and our Kenyan counterparts with global gap certification getting markets which are very high end and they are doing very well yet we have high production potential in the region,” Mr Samuel Balagadde, Vice Chairperson, Hortfresh (an apex body for fresh fruit and vegetables exporters and producers in Uganda) said during the workshop in Kampala Wednesday.

“We have therefore partnered with Control Union to make sure this service is brought to our counterparts cheaply so that by the end of 2024, we have at least 30 global gap-certified companies which are able to export to better markets,” he added.

Zununa Tibenda, a farmer in eastern Uganda, explained that the cost of certification of global gap is high which is a hindrance to farmers to penetrate into European Union markets.

“Being peasants and earning less money, especially for individuals and even groups, it is difficult to bring the trainers and the certifiers. With the training, we are going to pass the knowledge to fellow farmers and also follow up on the process of certification with the hope to tap from the international market,” she said.

According to Mr Balagadde global gap certification ranges from USD 10,000 to USD 20,000 because it requires getting auditors from outside which is costly.

With the MoU with Control Union which has offices in Uganda, certification will not cost more than USD5000.

Mr James Mureithi, regional manager of Control Union in charge of East Africa, said that there is an awareness gap where many people believe that it is difficult to access certification and cannot access information.

“One of the requirements is adherence to Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) in the market because customers will always analyse to check whether there is any. Farmers need to understand the issue of pesticides. Whatever product of pesticides they are using, they should be able to use it according to the label requirements and also make sure they observe the prescribed post-harvest interval,” he advised.