Fuel boss' murder leaves family with many unanswered questions 

The tragic death of Agnes Nantongo, whose lifeless body was discovered on the Northern Bypass near Agenda Bridge in Kamuli A’ Zone, Kireka Ward, Namugongo Division, Wakiso District, last Sunday morning, has left many reeling in shock.

As police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, the 39-year-old’s demise continues to stir fear among the residents of the area and urban dwellers who often use the bypass for movement.

Initial reports on social media suggested that Nantongo was killed while jogging in the early hours of Sunday morning, a claim that was later dismissed by the police.

However, the brutal nature of her death, suspected to be caused by a blunt object—one of the methods often used by criminals targeting unsuspecting victims along the busy bypass—has sparked concerns about security in the area.

For her family, friends, and colleagues, the loss of Nantongo has left them with more questions than answers. As they grapple with the grief of Nantongo’s death, they remember her as a devoted mother, a committed professional, and a woman of unwavering faith.

Who was Nantongo?

Born to the late David Kamulegeya and Deborah Namusisi, Nantongo was the eldest of five children. She was born and bred in Kiwatule, Kampala, where her father was a respected senior resident.

Orphaned at a young age, Nantongo took on a nurturing role early in life, becoming the pillar of strength for her younger siblings, a responsibility she carried with grace until her final days.

Nantongo’s young brother, David Kamulegeya Junior, recalls her as the quintessential big sister—protective, loving, and always ready to take charge.

"She was the glue that held our family together," he told Saturday Monitor. "Even after our parents died, Agnes made sure we stayed united, and she took on the responsibility of guiding us through life."

Nantongo attended Shimoni Demonstration Primary School and later Kikyusa High School in Bamunanika for her secondary education. She completed her A-Level at Katikamu SDA Secondary School in Wobulenzi, Luweero District, before enrolling at Kyambogo University to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Adult and Community Education.

Unfortunately, due to various circumstances, she was unable to complete her university studies. However, her tenacity and drive saw her seek new paths, eventually training in fuel station operations—a move that shaped much of her professional career.

Hailed

After her training, Nantongo secured a job at Mogas Fuel Station in Kiwatule, where she worked for three years before joining Africa Oil Uganda Limited. It was at Africa Oil’s Kawempe branch where she truly established herself, working diligently for more than 14 years before being transferred to their Bweyogerere station in Wakiso District last December.

Nantongo’s dedication to her work was unparalleled. Shadrack Gunanise, a workmate at the Bweyogerere station, fondly remembers her as both a mentor and a friend.

“She was more than a manager—she was my bestie at work. Despite the seriousness of her position, she always had time for banter with us juniors, and she made the work environment feel like home,” Gunanise said.

Nantongo’s responsibilities as a manager included overseeing office operations, balancing books, and ensuring the smooth running of the fuel station’s day-to-day activities.

"She was meticulous in her work," Gunanise said, adding that "she was always determined to ensure things were done right."

During her burial service, Wycliff Kagina, a top manager at Africa Oil Fuel Stations, praised Nantongo’s hard work and trustworthiness.

He assured mourners that the company was working closely with police to ensure justice is served for their fallen colleague.

Beyond her work, Nantongo was a loving mother of two—14-year-old Cynthia Kirabo and 10-year-old Chris Matwale. Despite her demanding work schedule, she often made time for her children, co-parenting with their father after their amicable separation.

Kamulegeya Junior, her sibling, recalls how much Nantongo’s children meant to her.

"She lived for her children," he said. "No matter what was going on at work, she often found time for them and ensured they were well taken care of."

Nantongo was also deeply committed to her faith. Although she was born into an Anglican family, she became a born-again Christian later in life.

She continued to attend services at both her Anglican church and at Pastor Tom Mugerwa’s church in Mutundwe in Kampala. Her brother recounted how she would often attend night prayers at a local born-again church in Kawempe, seeking spiritual guidance and strength in her daily life.

Final moments

Gunanise said Nantongo’s last day at work was filled with joy.

"She was unusually happy that day, even dancing a little during our usual banter session," he said.

"When I left at the end of my shift, she was still at the station balancing the books."

The police have since retrieved footage from surveillance cameras near the station, showing that instead of boarding a taxi, as she usually did, Nantongo chose to walk towards the Northern Bypass that fateful evening. Unfortunately, the camera’s range didn’t capture her entire journey, leaving the police unable to determine if she was followed or attacked.

While police investigations are ongoing, her family remains haunted by the circumstances surrounding her death.

Kamulegeya Junior shared that in recent months, his sister had confided in him about the stress of her new managerial role at the Bweyogerere station.

"She told me the station had been closed for some time and had only recently reopened. She was brought in to manage it and get it back on track, but she mentioned that not everyone was happy with her appointment."

Despite the challenges, Nantongo remained steadfast in her responsibilities. In their last conversation, just three weeks before her death, she seemed stronger and more confident, discussing family matters rather than work-related stress.