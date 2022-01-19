Fuel crisis: Entebbe airport not affected

Entebbe International Airport has not been affected by the spike in fuel prices in the country.

“The jet fuel reservoirs here have enough fuel storage to run for a full month and ably supply airlines. The Tanzania – Uganda Mutukula border point is also operating and fuel trucks can bring in jet fuel,” a source said.

The spokesperson of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Vianney Luggya, declined to comment on the matter, but referred us to the fuel companies.