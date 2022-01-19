Fuel crisis: Entebbe airport not affected
What you need to know:
Entebbe International Airport has not been affected by the spike in fuel prices in the country.
“The jet fuel reservoirs here have enough fuel storage to run for a full month and ably supply airlines. The Tanzania – Uganda Mutukula border point is also operating and fuel trucks can bring in jet fuel,” a source said.
The spokesperson of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Vianney Luggya, declined to comment on the matter, but referred us to the fuel companies.
However, our efforts to get a comment from VIVO energies and Total Energies, the two companies under the Entebbe Joint Aviation Facility that are mandated to supply the fuel, was futile by press time.