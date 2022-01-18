Fuel crisis exposes country’s reserves gap

Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, the minister of Energy

By  Monitor Reporter

What you need to know:

  •  On Saturday, the Health ministry temporarily suspended a controversial mandatory border Covid-19 retesting plan for cargo truck drivers entering the country. On January 7, Cabinet had decreed mandatory testing for incoming travellers at all high-volume points of entry, including land borders.

Fuel pump prices around Kampala and surrounding areas are expected to “stabilise” over the next two days as customs officials at the Uganda-Kenya border clear more trailers into the country, the Energy ministry said yesterday.

