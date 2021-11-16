Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Fuel price hike chokes traders, stirs inflation

A photomontage of price boards at three leading fuel stations in Kampala. A number of transporters across the country are planning to hike fares following an almost blanket hike in fuel prices over the past two weeks as cost of doing businesses across the sectors shoots through the roof. PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • The hike in fuel prices is choking traders, investors and manufacturers.
  • Shs100 Excise duty: Analysts say the Shs100 excise duty on fuel that the government introduced in the 2021/2022 Financial Year budget, which became effective on July 1, has exacerbated the price swing.
     

The government is scrambling for options to tame spiralling oil prices amid rising transport and food costs likely to fuel inflation in the face of approaching festive season.

