Fuel pump attendant killed in Butaleja

Police in Butaleja District in eastern Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a fuel pump attendant at Gasland petrol station in Nanyulu Ward, Butaleja town council was killed on duty.

It's alleged that Bob Wandega, 22, a resident of Nanyulu cell, Butaleja town council was killed by unknown assailants.

The Bukedi South regional police Spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, said Wandega was found dead in front of the pump station.

"We have started investigating the case to establish who killed him and why. The body was found with bruises all over the body and foam around the nose and was smelling petrol. We recovered a phone from his room,"Mr Mugwe said.

His body was found at around 4am.

Mr Mugwe said the security guard who mans the same petrol station, Mr Asuman Guloba, 41, a resident of the same area who reported the Wandega’s murder to Butaleja central police station has been arrested since he was on duty with him.

"We want him (security guard) to assist us with investigations since he was with the deceased on duty at the time of his death. They worked together, "he said.








