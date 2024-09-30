Fuel station boss killed on Northern Bypass while jogging

A woman in her 30s, who is suspected to have been jogging near the Northern Bypass before she was hit with a blunt object on the head by unknown persons, has been found dead.

Police found the body of Agnes Nantongo, a Manager at African Oil Petrol Station, near Agenda Bridge at Kamuli A' Zone, Kireka Ward in Namugongo Division, Wakiso District, yesterday.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said they suspect that Nantongo was hit with a blunt object on the head.



Preliminary findings suggest Nantongo may have been struck with a blunt object while jogging, based on the tracksuit she was wearing. Her body was taken to the city mortuary where it is being examined to establish what exactly hit her.

The body of the victim was found without any identification or mobile phone, according to the police.

Appeal

“If you or anyone you know has information about this case, please contact the Kireka police station or any nearest police station,” he said.

The death of the woman has sent shockwaves among residents of Kira Municipality who often exercise on the road in the morning and evening. This is the second incident in two years that a female jogger has been attacked in the area.

In November 2022, a female jogger in Namugongo, a few kilometres from where the latest incident happened, was attacked by men, who gang-raped her before stealing her mobile phone. The suspects were arrested and their trial is still pending.

Incidents of attacks against joggers are high in Kampala City. In July 2022, James Kakooza, the councillor for Kamwokya, was hit and killed by a blunt object by men riding a motorcycle while he was jogging.

Recent attack