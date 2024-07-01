FUFA, Tooro leaders unite to revive Buhinga Stadium dream

In a bid to revive a stalled project, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and leaders from the Tooro sub-region have joined forces to urge the government to fulfill its promise to construct Buhinga Stadium.

The project, which was launched in 2018 with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by President Museveni, has stalled with only a perimeter wall built by the UPDF engineering brigade.

FUFA President Eng Moses Magogo reiterated the Federation's commitment to seeing Buhinga Stadium completed, stressing that it's essential for hosting national and international competitions.

"We submitted our bid with regulations, and the government promised to build Buhinga and Akii Bua stadiums, unrelated to AFCON," Magogo explained. "We demand that the government fulfills those pledges, with or without AFCON."

Eng. Magogo clarified that FUFA didn't divert the construction of Buhinga Stadium, which was a government promise. He emphasized that stadiums should be built for future competitions, not just AFCON.

Fort Portal City Central legislator, Mr Alex Ruhunda, echoed the sentiment, stating that the construction of Buhinga Stadium is now a national matter, and the government must take responsibility for its completion.

Mr Ruhunda revealed that President Museveni pledged to meet with leaders from the Tooro sub-region soon and the construction of Buhinga Stadium would be a top agenda item.

President Museveni laying a brick to kick start the construction of Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal in 2018. Photo | Courtesy

"When the date is scheduled for the meeting with President Museveni, among the issues to discuss will be the need for the construction of Buhinga Stadium," he said.

With Parliament approving funds for the construction of Hoima City Stadium, the pressure is on to revive the Buhinga Stadium project.