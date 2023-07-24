FULL LIST: 875 firms struck off govt register

At least 875 companies have been struck off the register of the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) for failure to file their annual returns for the last five years.

This means that the affected companies cannot transact business anymore in any part of the country.

“In accordance with the Companies Act 1 of 2012, 875 companies have been struck off the register for failure to file annual returns for five years. We urge all companies to fulfill their obligations promptly,” reads in part a statement posted on the URSB website.

Speaking to this publication at the weekend, Mr Denis Nabende, the spokesperson of URSB, said: “The law requires us to strike off companies that haven’t filed returns for five years to be struck off the register or be deregistered.”

Mr Nabende further said they are still identifying more non-compliant companies for continuous deregistration.

According to the institution’s website, pursuant to Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act 1 of 2012, on March 20, URSB published a notice requiring all companies to file their annual returns.

The website further indicates that the affected companies adamantly failed to comply and were asked to file a statement of solvency and show cause why they should not be struck off the register.