FULL LIST: FDC's new top leadership

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) delegates’ conference that sat on Friday, October 6, elected at least 51 members to the top leadership organ known as the National Executive Committee.

At the helm of the party administration, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat retained his seat as the FDC president and so did Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi as the Secretary-General.

Mr Amuriat is to be deputized by Mawokota South legislator, Mr Yusuf Nsibambi, former Obongi county Member of Parliament, Mr Kaps Fungaroo and the former Mbale District Woman MP aspirant, Ms Margaret Wokuri Madanda. Mr Musoke Hamisi Walusimbi was elected the secretary for the Presidency.

While Mr Mafabi will be deputized by Ms Gloria Paga who will be in charge of administration and John Mugabi was elected the deputy secretary general for research and policy.

Mr Geoffrey Ekanya retained his seat as the party treasurer general. His deputies are Mr Wilberforce Kyambadde and Mr Attan Moses Okia.

Mr Waisswa Birigwa was replaced by Mr Jack Ssabiti as the national party chairperson and he will be deputized by Mr Jamal Wante, Mr Centenary Franco Robert and Mr Mukalazi Kibuka

The delegates also replaced Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju with Mr John Kikonyogo as the secretary for information and publicity.

Other elected members of the FDC executive committee are;

Mr Joseph Ajuna Daka, Secretary for mobilisation and organisation,

Mr Namatende Eunice, Deputy Secretary for Organisation and Mobilization

Ms Olive Nassuna, Deputy Secretary for Organisation and Mobilization

Ms Onesmus Byaruhanga, Deputy Secretary for Organisation and Mobilization

Mr Brian Ogutu Jatim, Deputy Secretary for Organisation and Mobilization

Mr Richard Muyombya, deputy Information and Publicity

Mr Bitek Okot Jr, secretary for Legal Human Rights And Constitutional Affairs

Mr Swali Musema, Deputy Secretary for Legal, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs

Mr Amini Sadick Agele, Secretary for Defence, Security and Internal Affairs

Mr Dalausi Basereka, Deputy Secretary for Defence, Security and Internal Affairs

Mr Okwera Moses Mugisha, secretary for Health

Mr Newton Freddy Okello, Deputy Secretary for Health

Mr Fatuma Zaina Abalinabyo, Secretary for Environment & Natural Resources

Mr Henry Dembe, deputy Secretary for Environment & Natural Resources

Mr Ronald Ssekiwunga, Secretary for Education, Sports and Arts

Ms Masia Lizzy Lillian Deputy Secretary for Education, Sports and Arts

Mr Robinson Kasozi Secretary for Labor & Pension

Mr Joshua Bagoole Deputy Secretary for Labor and Pension

Ms Norma Susan Otai Secretary for International & Regional Affairs

Mr Owor Moses Cyrus Kibang, secretary for Local Government

Mr Obote Denis, Deputy Secretary for Local Government

Mr Ongom Emmanuel Okwit, Secretary for Post Conflict & Reconstruction

Ms Grace Owonda, Secretary for International & Regional Affairs

Mr James Mwima Secretary Veterans Ex-Servicemen & Pensioners

Mr Joel Okao, Secretary for Trade, Industry, Economy and Investments

Mr Obich Denis Alexis Awio, Deputy Secretary for Trade, Industry, Economy and Investments

Ms Robinah Atim, Secretary for Culture, Ethics & Religious Affairs

Mr Peter Kyambadde, Deputy Secretary for Culture, Ethics & Religious Affairs

Ms Ziadah Ahumuza Secretary for Transport and Communication

Mr Tandrupasi Patrick, deputy Secretary for Transport and Communication

Eng. Payi Golden Bangizi, Secretary for Works

Mr Ssaazi Marlick Sulaiman, Deputy Secretary for Works

Ms Victoria Nambuya, Secretary for Agriculture

Mr Opito Vincent, deputy Secretary for Agriculture