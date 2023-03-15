FULL LIST: Police name victims of Gomba school truck accident

Police have named all the four students who died and 20 people who were injured on March 14 when a Sinotruk truck ploughed into a classroom block at Kasaka Secondary School in Gomba District.

Three students, Eve Namagembe (Senior Five), Hilda Asega (Senior Four) and John Bosco Mawanda (Senior Two) died on spot while Lewis Sserwanga (Senior Two) was pronounced dead upon arrival at one of the local clinics in Kanoni Township.

Another twenty students were critically injured while school secretary, Cissy Nambejja, sustained fractured legs and hands.

Uganda’s traffic police spokesperson Ms Faridah Nampiima disclosed that the driver of the ill-fated truck Abdullah Wanume will record a statement after being discharged from hospital.

“He[truck driver] is still unconscious and upon recovery, we shall prefer charges against him,” she told Monitor by telephone on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the ill-fated truck first hit the school gate before crashing into the computer lab and Senior Four West classroom.

A special service was conducted at the school on Wednesday to pray for both the deceased and injured.

The school’s deputy head teacher Kefasi Katumba said the hospitalized, including the school secretary Ms Nambejja who was with students in the computer lab, are improving at Gombe Hospital.

“It is difficult now to compute how much money is needed to replace what we lost, but it is in millions of shillings. We invite all Good Samaritans to come to our rescue and help us rebuild our school,” he added.

Some of the injured still at Gombe Hospital