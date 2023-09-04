Future of khat farmers uncertain

Khat farmers and dealers across the country are facing an uncertain future following the recent endorsement of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Bill, 2023, by Parliament.

This Bill aims to criminalise khat farming and those opposed to it cite concerns about its potential impact on their livelihoods.

The Bill now awaits President Museveni’s assent.

Different associations across the nation have now resolved to petition President Museveni, requesting him to remove khat, also locally known as miraa, from the list of narcotic drugs in the Bill or they take the government to court.

The Constitutional Court on May 5 nullified the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 2015, because it was passed when there was no quorum in Parliament, following a petition by the Wakiso Miraa Growers and Dealers Association against the Attorney General.

However, the government reintroduced the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Bill, 2023 with even stricter measures against those involved in narcotics.

Several districts, including Kabarole, Wakiso, Arua, and Butambala, where khat has been grown extensively for many years, are expected to be adversely affected by the Bill if it brecomes law.

Farmers said the law is going to impact their sources of livelihood.

Mr Vincent Kizito, the chairperson of the Wakiso Miraa Growers and Dealers Association, said they are planning to petition the President, requesting him not to assent to the Bill.

He said if their petition is rejected, their next step would be to challenge the enacted law in the Constitutional Court.

“Legislators did not consult khat farmers involved in this business, despite scientific research indicating that khat has no adverse effects on human beings, the Bill’s passage will affect more than 8 million beneficiaries of khat across the country, leaving their livelihoods in jeopardy,” he said.

However, according to the report of the parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs, it met and received written submissions from 17 institutions, individuals and organisations including Wakiso Miraa Growers and Dealers’ Association Limited while processing the Bill.

Meanwhile, khat farmers are urging Members of Parliament that in case the Bill is sent back to Parliament, they should reclassify khat from the category of narcotic drugs and instead highlight its medicinal and recreational uses.

Mr Idd Ssentongo, the chairperson of Mirembe Village in Butambala District and a khat farmer, said more than 800 residents depend on khat growing for survival.

“It will be unfortunate for the government to make us jobless when it has failed to create jobs for its people,” Mr Ssentongo said.

Mr Agnes Katushabe, a khat farmer from Kibasi Town Council in Kabarole District, called on the President to consult with farmers and provide alternative sources of income if he assents to the Bill.

“Khat farmers have small gardens and cannot pay for licences as suggested in the Bill. It would be unfair for the government to let farmers suffer without assistance,”he said.

Ms Katushabe said khat farmers in Kabarole have resolved to also petition the President, expressing their dissatisfaction with the Bill.

“I have been making a net income of Shs300,000 per week from selling khat and this money has been helping me to take care of my family,” she said.

In Kabarole where tea growing is a major economic activity, some tea farmers have recently intercropped tea gardens with khat, a decision that was influenced by fluctuating tea prices.

Mr Geoffrey Twesigomwe, who has a four-acre piece of land for growing khat in Kibasi Village, Kabarole, said the crop is more profitable compared to other cash crops. He said farmers and their families might turn to crime if their source of livelihood is disrupted.

“There is no other crop that can match the profitability of khat. A bundle of khat, weighing not even half a kilogramme is sold at Shs2,000. However, during the dry season when production is reduced, the price rises to Shs7,000,” he said.

Mr Mike Nsereko, the chairperson of Munkabira Village in Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso , said research conducted in 2013 from various institutions, including Makerere University at the School of Food Technology, Nutrition, and Bio-engineering, Uganda Police, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, found no health issues associated with khat consumption.

According to the report of the parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs, khat has both positive and negative effects.

Among the positive effects for those who chew it is, that Khat, due to its cathinone and cathine compounds, it is often used to combat fatigue, increase productivity, and maintain alertness during long working hours.

Additionally, khat is suggested to have properties that could aid in digestion, act as a diuretic, relieve headaches, and increase sexual performance.

However, the same report shows that khat’s negative effects include an abnormal loss of appetite for food, oral health infections such as tooth decay and gum disease, as well as mood swings, including sleeping difficulties, insomnia, anxiety, and irritability.

Medics speak out

Dr Benard Ochen, from Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, said: “People who use khat may become dependent on it to do their daily activities, and tolerant, that is needing more and more of it to achieve the effects.”

He said the long-term effects of khat include worsening of existing medical conditions, sleep disorders, liver disease, reproductive problems like low sperm count, cancer of the gastrointestinal tract, and among others sore and inflamed mouth.

Dr Richard Baluku, from Kasese Community Medical Centre, said people who routinely chew khat stand a high chance of getting cancer, especially cancer of the jaw which affects the teeth, and suffer from ulcers.

Penalties

In the stringent Bill, individuals involved in trafficking narcotic substances face fines of up to Shs1 billion, a life jail term, or both.

The law also addresses the supply of narcotic substances to children without medical justification, imposing similar penalties.

Pharmacists, nurses with specialist palliative care certificates, or clinical officers illegally selling narcotics face a Shs1 billion fine, a 10-year jail term, or both.

Property owners whose land is used for prohibited plant cultivation can be fined up to Shs1 billion or an amount equivalent to three times the market value of the drug at the time of discovery.

A police officer of Inspector rank or an authorised individual can inspect land or premises believed to cultivate prohibited plants. Obstruction of police officers or authorised persons during inspections incurs a fine of up to 50,000 currency points (Shs1 billion), imprisonment, or both.

The government has been authorised to seize properties acquired using proceeds from narcotic sales, following an application by the Attorney General to the High Court.

Receiving additional narcotic drugs for medical reasons without disclosing prior medication is prohibited.

Cultivation of the specified plant requires a licence from the minister for Health and first-time offenders face a fine of Shs2.4m or an equivalent amount of three times the drug’s market value, while second-time offenders face life imprisonment.

What MPs say

Mr Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, the Butambala County legislator, said: “If President Museveni assents to it, I will mobilise mairungi growers and dealers to go to court because the new law will lock out thousands of Ugandans who earn a living from growing and selling that crop.”

He said the government should focus on drugs like marijuana, which have more adverse effects on people.

Mr Steven Kagwera, the Burahya County MP, said: “Our concern is if you stop people from cultivating khat, where will they go?”

WHAT SOME OF THE PLAYERS SAY...

Ms Agatha Naturinda, khat farmer

Ever since I started growing and selling khat, my life has changed for the better. I have been able to educate my two children and take care of my family from the khat proceeds. I beg the President to reject the Bill and ask MPs to exempt khat.

Ms Betty Manyindo, khat farmer

If the government wants to criminalise khat growing, it should first provide us with another source of income. For example, set up factories to employ all people who have been growing and selling khat.

Mr Geoffrey Twesigomwe, farmer

This Bill is bad and many people will be affected if it becomes law...There is no other crop that can match the profitability of khat. A bundle of khat, weighing not even half a kilogramme is sold at Shs2,000.

Thomas Kabagambe, psychiatrist.

If somebody is just taking khat alone, it has effects on the brain. It causes mood changes, whereby one can get very excited or depressed or have anxiety which means it affects one’s sleep.