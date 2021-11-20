Prime

Gains, losses in killing bomb suspects

Security officers patrol areas surrounding Central Police Station in Kampala, following a bomb blast, on November 17 . PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA

By  JAMES KABENGWA  &  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

The deal-a-blow operations are seemingly becoming habitual after three bomb blasts, the latest being on Tuesday November 16 in Kampala.

Security forces have launched relentless and crashing operations against terror cells after the June 1 attempted assassination of Works and Transport minister, Gen Katumba Wamala and killing of his daughter Brenda Nantogo and driver, Pte Haruna Kayondo .

