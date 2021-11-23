Galabuzi new leader of Kibuli Muslim faction

The parallel Muslim administration at Kibuli yesterday elected Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi as its new supreme mufti, seven months after Sheikh Silimaani Kasule Ndirangwa resigned from the position in April.

Dr Muhammad Musoke Kiggundu, the director of communication and research at Kibuli, said Sheikh Galabuzi is the ideal leader for the Muslim fraternity.

Sheikh Galabuzi’s appointment comes just months after a section of former members of the Kibuli faction reunited with the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, a move which the Kibuli administration strongly denounced.

The Muslim fraternity is also still grappling with the problem of some of its leaders being arrested or killed after being implicated in terrorism.

Dr Kiggundu said the new leader is tasked with building a Muslim community that promotes health, education, and unity among Muslims and non-Muslims.

“We should exemplify Prophet Muhammad’s values of peaceful coexistence with members of other religious beliefs, and Sheikh Galabuzi exemplifies those values,” he said.

Dr Kiggundu said Sheikh Galabuzi arrives at a time when the Muslim fraternity has waited for a long time for a leader. On why it took the Kibuli faction this long to fill the void, he said they needed time to make the right choice.

“We couldn’t rush such an important process; we needed a competent person,” he said.

“But we thank the Muslim community for being patient with us until this moment because the process has not been easy,” he added.

The appointment committee led by Sheikh Muhammad Lunanoba, one of the Kibuli elders, also elected Ibrahim Ntanda as Galabuzi’s first deputy followed by Mahad Kakooza. Abdul-Hafiz Walusimbi is the new director of Sharia, replacing Sheikh Kibaate while the directors of finance and dawa were not announced by press time. The new supreme mufti and his team shall be sworn in on Friday.

Who is Galabuzi?

Born on October 10, 1962 in Mukono District, Sheikh Galabuzi attended Entebbe Koran School and Kitezi High School before joining Bilal Islamic Institute.

The revered theologist has trained generations of Muslim learners at Aisha Junior School in Busenja, Mityana Road, where he is also director and board chairperson.