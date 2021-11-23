Prime

Galabuzi new leader of Kibuli Muslim faction

Sheikh Muhamood Galabuzi, the new head of the Kibuli Muslim faction. PHOTO/SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA

By  Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi  &  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • He replaces  Sheikh Silimaani Kasule Ndirangwa who resigned from the position in April.

The parallel Muslim administration at Kibuli yesterday elected Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi as its new supreme mufti, seven months after Sheikh Silimaani Kasule Ndirangwa resigned from the position in April.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.