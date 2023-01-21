Galiwango: A diplomat who will be a tough act to follow

Probably because he spent the longest part of his life in public service of Uganda, most of those who eulogised Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwango this week put more emphasis on his service and dedication as a loyal politician, distinguished patriot, illustrious educationist, businessman and philanthropist than on the role he played as a Uganda High Commissioner to the republics of Kenya, Seychelles.

Galiwango died on January 6, 2023, aged 64. He died at Nairobi Hospital of heart failure, triggering an outpouring of both affection and grief from people of all walks of life. Born on October 25, 1958, in Mbale Hospital, Galiwango was the fifth child of the late Muhammad Galiwango and the late Zam Nantume. He was raised in an extended family with other 18 children in Doko Cell, Namatala Ward in Mbale District.

Galiwango started school in the early 1960s at Kaningima Primary School in Kadokolone (current day Butebo District) where he finished as the best candidate in the whole of Bukedi Sub-region.

He joined Kabwangasi Secondary School and Masaba Secondary School for his Ordinary and Advanced level education respectively, before joining Nyondo Teacher Training College.

He would then graduate as a primary school teacher and go on to be one of the pioneer students of Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) when it opened in 1988.

At IUIU, he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts in Education. He immediately enrolled for a master’s degree in Public Administration in the same university, graduating with a first-class degree. In 2005, he enrolled in Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University in South Africa for a PhD in Public Administration, which he finished in 2007.

Galiwango’s teaching career started out in Namatala Primary School in 1978 before being appointed as the Inspector of Schools in Kapchorwa District in the early 1980s. He was later promoted to education officer of the same district.

In the late 1980s, he joined MICA Institute as a teacher until 1993 when he established Mbale Progressive Academy. Now known as Mbale Progressive Secondary School, the school is currently one of the best secondary schools in Mbale.

In early 2007, he joined IUIU as a lecturer in the Faculty of Management, Department of Public Administration. From 2008 to 2017, he rose through the ranks to head the Public Administration Department. He also became the internal examiner of masters students in the department at the same university.

Between 2008 and 2015, Galiwango also taught Public Administration at the International University of East Africa.

Eulogising him, Mr Chris Obore, the Parliament’s communications director, thanked the late Galiwango for educating him, referring to him as one of the greatest teachers of African History. Notable among those who passed through Galiwango’s hands is Vice President Jessica Alupo, an alumna of Mbale Progressive Academy.

Mr Cassimu Namugali, the Mbale City mayor, said Galiwango promoted education through offering scholarships to the needy children. “He loved education and this could have been the reason why he started Mbale Progressive Secondary School,” he said.





Cutting his teeth in politics

Galiwango started his political journey as an LCIII chairperson of the Industrial Division in Mbale in 1996. During his reign as chairperson, Mr Namugali said Galiwango presided over a corruption-free division that was renowned for almost immaculate service delivery.

He was later appointed the Resident District Commissioner of Mbale District in 1999 before being transferred to Sembabule and later Masindi between 2002 and 2005. In 2006, he contested for the parliamentary seat of Mbale Municipality. He did not succeed. According to Mr Alex Massa, a former Mbale Northern Division chairperson, Galiwango was denied parliamentary representation because he was not a Mugisu.

“The voters preferred to vote for his wife, Ms Nakayenze (Connie Galiwango), a Mugisu, to appreciate him, although they could not support him on tribal grounds. They have been doing so for three consecutive terms now,” Mr Massa said.

In 2010, he was appointed the director of mobilisation, recruitment and cadre development of National Resistance Movement (NRM). He also doubled as the director of finance and administration of the same party following his appointment to the same in 2011. He held both positions until his resignation in 2020.

In 2021, he was appointed as the High Commissioner of Uganda to Kenya. A few months later, he was also appointed a High Commissioner of Uganda to Seychelles and he held both positions until his death. In an NRM memoriam penned by the party’s Secretary General, Mr Richard Todwong, Galiwango was eulogised as a “dedicated patriot and distinguished diplomat.” He served the ruling party selflessly, according to Emmanuel Dombo, an NRM stalwart.

Although Galiwango was a Muganda, his love for Bugisu and the entire eastern region was deeply rooted and physically visible. He was the protagonist of the Galiwango Foundation, which has humanitarian work for decades not only in Bugisu Sub-region but also in the surrounding areas.

His foundation has championed extension of medical assistance to the sick, construction of mosques, scholarships to students and financial aid to the poor, needy, widows, orphans, and the elderly. Many parents in the region have educated their children for free in his schools.

According to Dr Karim Kaliisa, the managing director of Salam Charity, Galiwango, was their major representative for the eastern region—particularly the Bugisu Sub-region.

“The late Galiwango was part of us, heading one of our big projects, Nakaloke Islamic Centre, a big complex that will accommodate shopping centres, banking halls, praying facility, among other things” Dr Kaliisa told Sunday Monitor. He added that Galiwango ignited and headed the Nakaloke project, which ran in partnership with Salam Charity in addition to fully taking charge of all the teams that moved to his region for official duty of the charity.





His death

Galiwango’s health started declining in 2011 when he was diagnosed with diabetes and heart problems. Over the past decade, he has received a plethora of treatment in various hospitals such as Nakasero hospital, Mulago hospital, Platinum hospital and Aga Khan Hospital.

His condition, however, worsened on January 10, and he was airlifted to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. While in the hospital, he was put on life support in the intensive care unit because most of his internal organs had stopped responding to the treatment.

On January 16, Galiwango took his last breath at around 7:30am. His remains were airlifted to Uganda on the same day. He was buried on January 17 at his ancestral cemetery in Jami Parish, Kamonkoli Sub-county in Budaka District. Galiwango is survived by three widows, 10 children, 14 grandchildren and four siblings.