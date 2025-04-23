Galiwango, Wanyoto set for rematch in Mbale MP race

The race for Mbale City Woman Member of Parliament (MP) seat is heating up after incumbent Ms Connie Nakayenze Galiwango confirmed to Daily Monitor that she will seek a third term in the 2026 General Election, dismissing earlier reports that she was serving her final term.

Ms Galiwango, the widow of the late Dr Hassan Galiwango, who served as Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles and as director of finance and administration in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), won the 2021 election by a landslide. She garnered 40,729 votes against her perennial rival Ms Lydia Wanyoto Mutende, who secured 25,276 votes.

Dr Galiwango died in 2023. A teacher by profession, Ms Galiwango previously served as Woman MP for Mbale District for two terms before becoming the first Woman MP for Mbale City. However, her popularity has waned in recent years, largely due to her low public visibility.

Even during the 2022 floods that killed about 30 people in Mbale City, she was reportedly absent. Defending her silence in an interview last week, Ms Galiwango said: “It was not deliberate. After the election, I spent two years in court. It was very expensive, with one lawyer charging Shs200 million. After court, I lost my father, and then my husband fell sick and later passed on. It was a difficult time.” Following the 2021 elections, Ms Wanyoto, a lawyer and chairperson of the NRM Women’s League, petitioned the High Court, alleging electoral malpractice. The petition was dismissed, and Ms Galiwango’s victory upheld. Ms Wanyoto has declared she will contest again and is expected to run in the NRM primaries. Her supporters cite her persistence and community presence as key strengths likely to give her an edge. Ms Galiwango, however, said she will once again contest as an independent, citing mistrust in the NRM electoral commission. “I no longer trust NRM primaries. They are fraudulent,” she said.

Crowded race

Other contenders include Dr Sarah Wasagali, the board chairperson of the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), described as “motherly, intelligent and compassionate,” and Ms Rita Namuwenge, a charismatic leader and current national coordinator of the Emyooga programme. Also in the race is Ms Harriet Kakai, the deputy mayor of Mbale City and member of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and Ms Zanubi Namutamba, a businesswoman who previously served as deputy mayor for Mbale Municipality. Ms Namutamba recently defected from the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) to the National Unity Platform (NUP). Political analyst Clyan Gimei says the diverse demographics of Mbale City make the race unpredictable. “Young voters are easily swayed by sensation; older voters are more analytical.

Urban dwellers tend to be politically informed, while peri-urban residents are relatively less so. Voting patterns here are fluid,” he said, adding that financial muscle also plays a role. Running a competitive campaign in Mbale and neighbouring districts, he said, requires more than Shs300 million. Ms Wanyoto, he said, has remained active since 2021 and is better prepared. “She participates in community activities, has national visibility, and is financially equipped through multiple roles,” Mr Gimei said. In 2021, Ms Galiwango won in 230 out of 276 polling stations despite lacking the NRM flag, losing only in Bukonde and Lwaso sub-counties. Mbale City, composed of Industrial and Northern divisions, has long been considered an Opposition stronghold. In the 2016 presidential election, FDC’s Dr Kizza Besigye beat President Museveni by 4,715 votes. In 2021, NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) defeated Mr Museveni in the city with 42,267 votes to 29,717.

Complicated dynamics

Mr Julius Magona, an opinion leader from Nkoma Cell, believes Galiwango’s independent stance works in her favour. “People thought she was out, which boosted Wanyoto’s chances. Now that Galiwango is back, it complicates matters for NRM,” he said. Mr Magona noted that NRM remains divided, while NUP’s momentum is growing. “NUP candidates can’t be ignored,” he said. Ms Namutamba of NUP said voters are tired of MPs who fail to defend public interests. “Come 2026, voters will not send back MPs who don’t question government decisions,” she said. Though Ms Galiwango has historically enjoyed support in densely populated slums such as Namatala, Namakwekwe, Nauyo, Mooni, and Maluku, critics argue this was partly due to her late husband’s influence. Mr Abdulah Magambo, the deputy speaker of Mbale City, said voters value leaders who truly represent their interests. “Galiwango opposed the amendment of Article 102(b) despite her husband’s senior NRM role. She also voted against the coffee Bill.

These bold stands earned her respect,” he said. Still, critics say her time is up. While she has lobbied for Busitema Medical School, supported women’s groups, renovated Mbale Stadium, and assisted schools and churches, many claim her impact has been limited. “She had abandoned us until recently when she appeared with Eid gifts,” said her former personal assistant, Mr Alex Massa, now backing Ms Namuwenge. “We asked her not to come back. Three terms are enough,” Mr Massa added. Ms Namuwenge’s supporters tout her appeal among the youth, who comprise 70 percent of the electorate. But critics question her record, citing controversies during her tenure as a councillor, including reported involvement in the closure of Suleiman Gidima Road. Mr Robert Kisesi, the NRM secretary general, said the party is determined to reclaim the seat. “We have a credible list of candidates. The FDC is no longer a threat,” he said.

Mr Ayub Mudebo, a Wanyoto supporter from Makudui Village, said she is better placed due to her experience in law, diplomacy, and security. “She has never abandoned the people, supports churches, mosques, and has repaired boreholes,” he said. Ms Wanyoto also said she has launched a food security programme distributing seedlings to farmers. Still, defections from her camp to Ms Wasagali’s, including top mobilisers such as Mr Mubaraka Magumba and Mr Pius Mode, have raised concerns. The defectors said they want an MP who is connected, and capable of national influence. Ms Wasagali said she wants to go beyond legislation. “I want Mbale’s voices heard clearly in Parliament,” she said. Ms Kakai, the FDC hopeful, said the city needs someone with grassroots experience. “I know the issues—education, health, infrastructure—that must be addressed,” she said.

The FDC deputy president for the eastern region, Ms Margret Wokuri, said voters are no longer guided by party lines. “That’s why parties must rebuild their strength,” she said. Political analyst Steven Masiga lamented that voters often reward theatrics over substance. “Sometimes it’s about who dances and kneels best. Candidates need smart packaging tailored to voter segments,” he said. “If we want better service delivery, we must elect knowledgeable MPs who can lobby, influence committees, or even become ministers,” he added.

42,000