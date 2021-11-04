Garang's son Mabior meets President Salva Kiir

Mabior Garang De Mabior, son of ex Sudanese politician John Garang. Photo | File | NMG

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • A statement from Kiir's press office said Mabior Garang De Mabior expressed regret over past comments he had made about the president.

The son of late South Sudanese revolution leader John Garang met President Salva Kiir on Monday, in what was perceived as a reconciliation gesture.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.