Garuga’s dying wish was that Besigye be released

Relatives of the deceased businessman, philanthropist and politician James Musinguzi Garuga have revealed that his dying statement was a request to the government to release jailed Opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye.

Addressing mourners during the funeral service at All Saints Church on August 8, Rev Andrew Agaba revealed that before falling critically ill, Musinguzi told him that Dr Besigye’s arrest was one of the things that stressed him.

“I will say this because I had the opportunity to visit him a few days before he fell ill. One of the things that stressed him is the arrest of Dr Besigye and his plea was that, 'why don’t you extend a hand of forgiveness to Dr Besigye to be able to serve the nation like all other historicals are doing?',” he said.

Rev Agaba added: “You are clapping a few hands but I think Dr Besigye is a citizen of this country. I am not mobilising for him, but I know they have been part of the struggle together and I know ndugu Ruhakana Rugunda knows that, Rt Hon Amama [Mbabazi], even when you disagree in ideologies, but you agree in the relationship that you shared in the Bush War.”

Mr Mbabazi, Uganda’s former Premier, told the mourners that he met Musinguzi in the 1960s and got close to him in 1973 when he was a First Year student studying commerce at Makerere University.

One of their shared interests was that they opposed President Idi Amin’s dictatorship.

Musinguzi, Mr Mbabazi further revealed, challenged the status quo and rallied behind Uganda People’s Movement.

The former premier further revealed that during the 1980 campaigns, Musinguzi contested for the Kinkizi constituency before he went to the bush to join the armed struggle.

“He supported the liberation struggle although he didn’t join the front line,” Mr Mbabazi said.