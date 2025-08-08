Garuga was a key player in political, economic sector

We shall never know whether James Garuga Musinguzi had ever heard or read about the American philosopher, Ralph Waldo Emerson. One of Emerson’s calls was “Do not follow where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and make a trail”. Garuga Musinguzi may not have been Emerson’s disciple. He, after all, did not invent politics and economics, but he has left a trail in Uganda’s politics and economics.

Politics

Musinguzi’s actions partly shaped our politics. Dr Kizza Besigye’s emergence as the first National Resistance Movement (NRM) insider to challenge President Museveni for the presidency had a lot to do with him. He agreed with Dr Besigye that Mr Museveni was not running the country well. According to Mr Daniel Kalinaki’s book, Kiiza Besigye and Uganda’s unfinished revolution, whereas Dr Besigye had been toying with the idea of taking on Mr Museveni, the decision to go public about his intentions was arrived at during an impromptu meeting at Musinguzi’s home in Mbuya, Kampala City. The statement that Dr Besigye read out to the press at Khana Khazana restaurant on the afternoon of October 28, 2000, declaring his candidature was written from Musinguzi’s home. It should be remembered that the idea of reforming the NRM was a rallying point for most of those who supported Dr Besigye’s bid to wrest power from Mr Museveni, hence the tagline.

“Reform Agenda”. Musinguzi was central to the activities of the Reform Agenda Movement. He was the financial controller for Dr Besigye's 2001 campaign task force. He subsequently challenged the former prime minister and NRM secretary general, Mr John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, for the Kinkizi West parliamentary seat in June 2001, but lost. He ran to the High Court in Mbarara and filed a petition seeking to overturn Mr Mbabazi’s victory, citing alleged rigging and a raft of other electoral malpractices. The court concurred with him and annulled the election, saying Mr Mbabazi had been elected irregularly. Mr Mbabazi filed an appeal, which was dismissed, setting the stage for what should have made a dicey by-election. The court also awarded Mr Musinguzi Garuga Shs193 million in costs.

No by-election

Musinguzi, however, chose not to contest the January 2003 by-election, saying he did not want to endanger his constituents. That decision was announced on January 13, soon after the High Court had rejected his request to postpone the nomination of candidates, which had been scheduled for the following day, January 14, 2003. He had filed a petition through his lawyer, Mr Ngaruye Ruhindi. Before that, he had written to the chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), demanding that about 7,000 Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers, who were stationed in the Kanungu area, be withdrawn. In the January 6, 2003 letter, he claimed that the soldiers had been taken to the constituency to support his rival. Musinguzi had already had a run-in with the said UPDF soldiers.

He had been briefly arrested on March 31, 2002 and detained by a detachment of soldiers based in Kanyantorogo, Kanungu District. He blamed the incident on what he described as continued harassment by Mr Mbabazi. “This is a programme, the harassment of me and my supporters, and Mbabazi is behind all this. This cannot be an isolated incident,” he told Daily Monitor in Rukungiri at the time. He said one of his supporters had lost an eye at the hands of one of Mr Mbabazi’s aides. Mr Mbabazi, who was the minister of Defence at the time, denied the accusations. Mr Mbabazi told the newspaper at the time that he had not known beforehand of any plan to arrest Musinguzi, adding that he had nothing to do with the arrest.

Formation of FDC

Musinguzi was one of the former members of the Reform Agenda, who teamed up with former members of the Parliamentary Advocacy Forum (PAFO), the Young Parliamentarians Association (YPA), former bush war combatants and other disgruntled historical members of the NRM who broke rank with the party and formed the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) after the July 28, 2005 referendum that led to lifting of the 20-year ban that prohibited other political parties from competing with the NRM for political power. The extent to which he contributed to FDC may never be known, but it is generally known that if FDC has a permanent home in Najjanankumbi, it was because he provided the bulk of the funds that enabled the party to purchase the premises on which it sits.

Musinguzi, however, ceased to be active in the politics of FDC. The circumstances under which he opted to take a back seat remain the subject of conjecture. During a July 2020 interview, Capt Mike Mukula, the NRM’s vice chairperson for eastern Uganda, attributed the decision by Musinguzi and others, such as Mr Amanya Mushega, Mr Augustine Ruzindana and Maj John Kazoora (RIP), to withdraw from the activities of the party to internal strife and disappointment with the general direction that the party had taken. “I would ordinarily not like to talk about the things going on in FDC, but as you know, when your opponent is making mistakes, you don’t interfere.

You only pray that he continues making even more mistakes. Given what is going on, I doubt that they will in the next elections remain as the biggest Opposition party in the country,” Mr Mukula said. At the time, FDC was going through a crisis. Nine of its Members of Parliament had announced that they would not seek re-election on the party’s ticket. They had chosen to either contest on the ticket of the newly formed Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) or as Independent candidates.

Business interests

Other sources, however, told Daily Monitor that it was purely due to business considerations that Musinguzi, a man who had business interests in the media, real estate, and the tourism industry, was forced to take a back seat. “The government owed him a lot of money, which it declined to pay over a period of time. He was told that there was no way he was going to be paid if the money was always going to end up funding the Opposition,” a friend of his, who preferred not to be named, said. We might never tell with certainty whether he was arm-twisted into going slow on politics. What we do know is that he remained interested in politics and was one of the council of eminent leaders of the newly founded People’s Front for Freedom (PFF).

One of the things that Musinguzi is credited with is changing the physical and economic landscapes of the Kigezi Sub-region and Kabarole District, where he ran multiple business operations. In Kanungu, for example, he constructed an airstrip and a lodge. The two facilities were targeting mostly tourists heading out to watch mountain gorillas in the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest. It was always intriguing that he never invested in expanding the lodge in Bwindi. “Small hotels make big money,” he told me during an interface in Jinja shortly after the 2016 elections. Mr Bernard Ariyo, credits Musinguzi, who was the proprietor of Kigezi Highland Tea Company, with the extension of electricity to Kanungu, leading to the mass roll out of tea production in Kigezi.

“When the President was campaigning in Kigezi in one of those campaigns, he was told that they did not have a cash crop. Musinguzi proposed that they introduce tea as a business. The President pledged 15 million seedlings and the people in Kanungu and Kayonza went into nursery beds; they produced those seedlings to supply to Naads [National Agricultural Advisory Services]. Musinguzi would also buy tea from the farmers,” Mr Ariyo said. Musinguzi always prided himself on buying tea from farmers. “The farmers were being paid very little for their tea. So when I came up, I set a price.

The competition was forced to raise to match my price. At some point, they started paying more than I was paying. The farmers came to me and said, ‘Look, they are paying more than you’. I told them that they were now free to supply to whoever they deemed fit. My interest was to see them earn enough money. And the transformation of the communities has been so complete that there are no pool tables in Kanungu. Our people do not do small business of Shs500,” he said.

Passion for development

Garuga Musinguzi was passionate about maintaining friendships and contacts and spurring development. Shortly after the 2016 Elections, he showed up unannounced at the Nile Village Hotel in Jinja and met Mr Harry Kasigwa, its proprietor. Mr Kasigwa, a former Jinja Municipality West MP, was, like him, a founder member of FDC. Having worked in Jinja after he left university, he was disappointed by the recent change of fortunes in Busoga. He promised to return and give the leaders a lecture on how to rescue the sub-region from the clutches of poverty. He never lived to address such a meeting.

Key interest.

