Gavi boss calls for increased uptake of vaccines for children

President Museveni on November 18 met and held discussions with the new Chief Executive Officer of Gavi, Global Vaccine Alliance, Dr Sania Nishtar, ahead of the launch of a major malaria vaccination next year.

According to details from the Health ministry, Dr Nishtar is in the country to discuss with the President the “improvement of routine immunisation services” and join the country to celebrate the impact of 50 years of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).

EPI is an initiative launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1974 to ensure equitable access to life-saving vaccines for every child, regardless of their geographic location or socioeconomic status.

Dr Nishtar said during the EPI celebrations at Katoogo Health Centre III in Mukono District, that the President is a strong supporter of the immunisation programme.

She said his commitment and the innovations of the health officials have helped Uganda to be among the best-performing countries in terms of immunisation – with a high number of diseases vaccinated against and good vaccination coverage.

According to a statement from the ministry, during the meeting with the President, issues affecting the immunisation of children and strategies to improve the programme were discussed.

The President appreciated Gavi and the donors for boosting the health sector, which has helped the government to prioritise its resources in the development of other key sectors.

“Without the international support, we would have to do it ourselves but that means we have to divert our resources that would have been used in other areas like roads and others. You have liberated our resources to do other things,” the ministry quoted the President as saying.

Mr Museveni also reiterated Uganda’s commitment to support Gavi programmes by ensuring it fulfils its 20 percent co-financing obligation on vaccines. He urged the line ministries and the local government to carry out massive sensitisation on nutrition.

During the meeting, Dr Nishtar appreciated President Museveni’s partnership. “You should be proud that your country is one of the few East African countries that has high life expectancy; you have effectively controlled outbreaks,” she was quoted by the ministry as saying.

Dr Nishtar, during the meeting and also in Mukono, spoke highly of Uganda, having utilised the vaccines in children that will protect the future generation. “I’m here to congratulate you for what your country has achieved in immunisation. Your country has one of the highest coverage rates of immunisation,” she said in Mukono.

Launch of malaria vaccination

“Next year, you will roll out the largest malaria vaccination programme in the world. Through vaccination, we have saved many lives and we can save more through vaccination .... We will continue to support your country-led plans,” she added.

According to Uganda Demographic and Household Survey reports, the number of infant deaths stands at 36 for every 1,000 live births, which is lower than 88 for every 1,000 live births previously reported in 2000/2001.

Details from the Health ministry indicate that vaccinations will start in areas with high malaria prevalence. Dr Annet Kisakye, the national professional officer for EPI at WHO, told this publication earlier that Uganda will receive at least three million doses of R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine to kickstart its planned immunisation of children.

During the legislators' consultative meeting held in Kampala in July, Dr. Jane Irene Nabakooza, a senior medical officer in the Ministry of Health, said the vaccine will be included in the routine immunisation schedule for children free of charge. Each child will get four doses.

Dr Nabakooza explained that the first dose is given to a child at six months of age, the second one at seven months, and then the third dose at eight months of age.

Work of Gavi

According to the Ministry of Health, the malaria vaccines will be co-financed by the government of Uganda, with more than 90 percent of the money for procurement contributed by Gavi.

The Mukono District Health Officer, Dr Stephen Mulindwa, said with the support of Gavi and other partners, they have improved the uptake of different types of vaccines in the district.

“We have been able to partner and collaborate with several implementing partners, including Gavi, Unicef, WHO and NAMA Wellness Centre and this has enhanced resource allocation and optimised funding for vaccination,” he said.

Under Gavi, the members of village health teams (VHTs) and community health workers have received various support, which includes mobile phones for capturing data during outreaches to households, according to local leaders.

Gavi has also been supporting Uganda with solar refrigerators and also supporting the installation of solar systems in health facilities to enable proper vaccine storage and power supply for other equipment such as computers.