Gavi gives Uganda Hepatitis B vaccines for August roll-out

The government has announced a nationwide roll-out of Hepatitis B vaccinations for newborns, starting in August, using 200,000 doses donated by the Global Vaccine Alliance (Gavi).

Dr Rony Bahatungire, commissioner for Clinical Services, revealed the initiative during a media briefing in Kampala yesterday, focused on the triple elimination of HIV, Hepatitis B, and Syphilis. “Since 2002, Uganda has made major progress in the fight against viral hepatitis through the introduction of the Hepatitis B vaccine as part of the pentavalent vaccine in the national immunisation programme,” he said. “In 2022, the birth dose vaccine was introduced in select facilities to prevent mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B. With support from Gavi, a national roll-out is scheduled for August 2025, and this will mark a significant step toward the triple elimination goals as have been set up as an agenda for this country,” he added.

Dr Robert Mutumba, head of the Aids Control Programme at the Ministry of Health, highlighted the high burden of Hepatitis B in Uganda, with children contracting the virus from their mothers. According to a 2019 government survey, Hepatitis B prevalence was 4.1 percent in adults, rising to 4.7 percent among HIV-positive adults, and 0.6 percent in children. This prevalence is close to that of HIV, currently at around 5.1 percent in the general population. “The best gift that you should give to your baby, in addition to other gifts, is the vaccine,” Dr Mutumba emphasised. “You can give your baby all these interesting gifts, but if you cannot immunise your baby against ‘killer diseases’... for the mother, the best gift to give to your baby if you want to ensure they reach their first birthday is to ensure they get all the vaccines for vaccine-preventable diseases like Hepatitis B.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), elimination of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection as a public health threat requires a reduction in the prevalence of Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) to below 0.1 percent in children five years of age. The WHO states that universal newborn vaccination, through the timely birth dose, is one of the effective strategies to attain this elimination target by 2030. Sister Doreen Ruth Akuno, the ministry of Health’s Hepatitis coordinator, confirmed that the first consignment of 200,000 doses is expected in August. She noted that limited funding has hindered the hepatitis programme’s reach, despite the disease’s severity in Uganda.

“Uganda has been funding the Hepatitis programme. This hepatitis, why you feel that we are not really getting up so much, is because of the limited domestic funding that we only get from Uganda,” she explained. “Hepatitis has not been fully adopted by partners to support, as HIV and other diseases are getting. You find that annually we only have $3 million (Shs10.6b) for the hepatitis programme, and out of this, Shs8.5 billion is allocated for commodities like drugs at National Medical Stores.” “So that is the little we have, and that gives us a challenge. And sometimes this calls out for why we don’t have vaccines in the country, but we have been working so much,” she added.

What is the birth dose?

Sr Akuno explained, “It is a mandate that every newborn baby born, whether in the facility or outside the facility, should be vaccinated within the first 24 hours with this vaccine to protect them from Hepatitis B infection.” “So basically, when we receive these vaccines in August, the enrolment is going to be cascaded. The birth dose is already taking place, but because of lack of vaccines, we are having loopholes here and there,” she noted. “But Gavi has already come in, and we are going to have this vaccination continue in the routine.

It’s not going to be a campaign because it’s already a part of the 14 antigens that we are giving to the newborn babies, and that makes us feel that we are not going to have any out-of-stock issues,” she added. Dr Mutumba appealed to mothers to go for antenatal visits and undergo tests for HIV, Hepatitis B, and syphilis to protect their babies from mother-to-child transmission of the diseases. He said those who test positive are enrolled in treatment to prevent the transmission to their babies.

HEPATITIS B VACCINE

According to the Hepatitis B foundation, the vaccine is safe and effective. It is recommended for all infants at birth and for children up to 18 years. The Hepatitis B vaccine is also recommended for adults living with diabetes and those at high risk for infection due to their jobs, lifestyle, living situations, or country of birth.

Since everyone is at some risk, all adults should seriously consider getting the Hepatitis B vaccine for a lifetime protection against a preventable chronic liver disease.



