GBV, sexual crimes in Sebei spark alarm among leaders

Cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual crimes against women and girls in the Sebei Sub-region are worrying leaders. Authorities in the sub-region say many perpetrators of GBV in the sub-region flee to Kenya to evade justice.

According to the police, between two and four cases of GBV are reported daily, totalling about 21 cases per week and an average of 80 cases per month.

However, most of the culprits are never arrested and prosecuted because, after committing the crimes, they flee to Kenya.

“Some of these cases involve capital offences, such as murder. Unfortunately, the suspects often manage to escape arrest and cross the border into Kenya,” the Sipi Region Police Spokesperson, Fred Mark Chesanga, said.

Mr Chesanga added that suspects fleeing across the border remains a major concern for authorities in the region because it hinders the fight against GBV.

In June, the probation office in Kween District recorded three cases of GBV, where two women lost their lives, and one was severely beaten by her husband. All perpetrators fled to the neighbouring Kenya.

Ms Hellen Chelengat, the probation officer of Kween District, expressed concern, saying failure to arrest and prosecute culprits is fuelling GBV.

“The rate at which domestic violence is rising in our district is worrying. Here, a woman is not supposed to own anything. Even now, during the harvest season for Irish potatoes, women do all the work, but they have no say in how the harvest is used. And in case they say something, they are beaten, and some end up dying due to injuries sustained during the domestic brawls,” she said.

She added that many women suffer in silence and only a few are willing to report to the police. This silence, she said, has led to preventable deaths and severe injuries.

“Many women are being killed or seriously beaten by their husbands. And because they don't report these cases, it becomes hard to arrest the perpetrators, who often flee to Kenya after committing the crimes,” Chelanget said.

Ms Chelengat urged women to treat domestic violence as a life-threatening issue and to report abuse before it is too late. “Why wait to be killed when you can report and get help?” She asked.

Sexual violence

The sub-region also has a high incidence of sexual violence against women and girls. Ms Esther Abbo, a legal officer at Mifumi, a non-government women’s rights organisation in Mbale, said many of the perpetrators of sexual violence are not prosecuted.

“In Sebei, perpetrators often cross borders after committing crimes, utilising the terrain to their advantage. Others settle crimes through clan negotiations, trading legal accountability for cattle or land,” Ms Abbo said.

She also raised concerns over cultural ceremonies such as funeral fundraising ceremonies, which she said have become breeding grounds for sexual violence in the Elgon Sub-region.

“Girls are attacked during mourning periods. Education is disrupted, and children are out of school for weeks,” she said, adding that there is a need for district-level by-laws to foster a shift in local attitudes. Ms Justin Cherop, a resident of Mokotu Village in Chepkwasta in Bukwo District, said girls are getting pregnant at the tender ages of 13, 14, and 15, and to make matters worse, they are given away in marriages after mediation between families.

Ms Cherop, a consultant on domestic violence, said: “I receive about 20 cases of sexual violence against women in my village every month. I am also a victim.”

Efforts undertaken to stop vices

She added: “My husband abandoned me in 2016. He sold our home, left me with leaking roofs in a thatched house, and vanished to Kenya. I have been raising all the children on my own. In Bukwo, many men drink throughout the day, while women are responsible for providing for their families. Some are even denied recognition unless they undergo female genital mutilation.” Daily Monitor could not independently verify Mr Cherop’s claims about her husband by press time. Mifumi is implementing the Integrated Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Programme In High Burden Districts (ISPHD) programme to improve access to reproductive health and gender equality in the districts of Mbale, Budaka, Bukwo, and Kween.

It targets young girls and boys and women of reproductive age, 15 to 49 years, including under served groups.

Ms Gloria Agwang, an advocate of the High Court and legal mentor, said they face a lot of backlash in some communities as far as fighting for the rights of girls and women is concerned.

“Parents often settle these cases for money. In one case, the family refused to cooperate even after a 15-year-old girl was impregnated. They took money from the perpetrator's family and blocked court proceedings,” she said.

Ms Eva Nangira, a social worker at Heroes Programme, said, “There is a rise in emotional and economic abuse in the families in Elgon. Stress, depression, and hypertension are common among women who are verbally abused or financially denied agency. Some men sell family assets without consent,” she said.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said some of the cases that are reported are withdrawn by parents of the victims upon reaching an agreement in terms of money with the relatives of the perpetrators.

“The parents of the victims engage in negotiations with the offenders, and when they reach an agreement, they withdraw the charges against the perpetrator,” he said. He added that parents of victims are offered money ranging from Shs1 million to Shs5 million or livestock, such as cows, goats, among others, in exchange for dropping the case.

Dr Turner Atuki, the executive director of Mifumi, said they have trained volunteers in the districts of Bugisu and Sebei to teach women and girls about their rights and help those whose rights have been violated to seek justice.

Dr Atuki said: “Every year, hundreds and thousands of women are subject to injuries, death, and psychological damage because of domestic violence.”

Police report

According to the Police Annual Crime Report 2024, Elgon was second in defilement cases committed in the country after North Kyoga. The report indicates that the region recorded 629 cases of defilement. North Kyoga registered 640 cases.