Gen Bakasumba is Joint Chief of Staff, not deputy IGP-Gen Otafiire

Internal Affairs Minister, General Kahinda Otafiire has dismissed claims that Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba has been appointed deputy Inspector General of Police.

He explains that Bakasumba who currently serves as the Joint Chief of Staff in the Uganda Police Force only assumed the roles of deputy Inspector General of Police following the death of Major General Paul Lokech in August last year.



Otafiire’s clarification stems from social media reports carried by some online publications indicating that Bakasumba had replaced the late Loketch. According to Otafiire, when a fighter falls, the next in line takes over his roles in an acting capacity, which is the case with Bakasumba.

“When a fighter falls the next in line takes over. I didn't say Bakasumba was appointed deputy IGP. I said he's doing the work of the deputy IGP because he's next in line which makes common sense. In the Forces you cannot afford to have vacuum..; when one goes off the next in line automatically assumes duties of his superior. He's just doing the job of a deputy IGP because in the Forces you never have vacuum but he's not substantively appointed deputy IGP,” Gen Otafiire said.

Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Farouk Kirunda said the president is yet to appoint a substantial deputy IGP.

“Kindly, disregard as fake news reports that Maj.Gen.Jack Bakasumba has been appointed the new DIGP. Please, note that no such appointment has been made by H.E the President and C-I-C. The public will be informed thru official channels when such an appointment is made,” he tweeted Sunday.

The police leadership has been struggling with a leadership vacuum because of the ill health of Inspector General of Police, Martins Okoth Ochola, and the lack of a substantive Deputy IGP.

Bakasumba has been appearing before Parliament in his capacity as Joint Chief of Staff and representative of the IGP.