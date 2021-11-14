Gen Bakasumba is Joint Chief of Staff, not deputy IGP-Gen Otafiire

Maj.Gen Jack Bakasumba

By  U R N

New Agency

Uganda Radio Network

Internal Affairs Minister, General Kahinda Otafiire has dismissed claims that Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba has been appointed deputy Inspector General of Police.  
He explains that Bakasumba who currently serves as the Joint Chief of Staff in the Uganda Police Force only assumed the roles of deputy Inspector General of Police following the death of Major General Paul Lokech in August last year.
  
Otafiire’s clarification stems from social media reports carried by some online publications indicating that Bakasumba had replaced the late Loketch. According to Otafiire, when a fighter falls, the next in line takes over his roles in an acting capacity, which is the case with Bakasumba.

