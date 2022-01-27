Gen Birungi: Man who replaced Kandiho

was on Tuesday appointed the new Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI) of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Gen Birungi was the head of South Sudan Security Monitoring Mechanism before this appointment.

He replaces Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, who is now the head of the South Sudan Security Monitoring Mechanism.

Gen Birungi was born in 1973 in Ngoma, Nakaseke District.

He attended Ibanda Senior Secondary School for his O-Level and Nyakasura School for A-Level.Maj Gen James Birungi

He then joined Makerere University Business School where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration.

In 1998, he joined the army as a regular officer and in1999 he was selected to attend the cadet officer’s course in India.

When he returned to Uganda in 2000, Gen Birungi undertook a platoon commander course where he emerged the best.

He was then appointed platoon commander of the Presidential Protection Unit.

Other military courses he studied include basic military training in Kasenyi, Wakiso District, anti-tank course in Masaka, motorised infantry commanders course, tank crew course in Kalama, Company Commanders course in Kalama, Tank Battalion Commanders course in Kalama, Junior Commanders course in Jinja and Senior Command and Staff Course at Uganda Senior Command and Staff College in Kimaka.

He has also held a number of positions in the army including company intelligence officer in the armed brigade in Masaka, commanding officer of the Armoured Warfare Training School at Karama off the Mubende-Fort Portal Highway, company commander of tank in the presidential protection unit, operation training officer in the Presidential Guard Brigade, commanding officer of armed brigade, and commanding officer tank battalion in disarmament in Karamoja.