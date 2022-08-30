Gen Elly Tumwine laid to rest

Former security minister Gen Elly Tumwine was Tuesday laid to rest at his ancestral Kazo District home in Western Uganda.

Hundreds of government dignitaries and thousands of locals attended the burial preceded by rain about 260kms from Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

Chief mourner and President Museveni's representative at the funeral, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanjah told mourners she would remember Gen Tumwine as a “straightforward mentor of many government officials.”

"He would never backbite anyone and he called an eye an eye," she observed.

Mourners sobbed as Gen Tumwine’s casket, draped with a Ugandan flag, was interred by nearly 10 top army officials at about 4:50pm- amidst a 17-gun salute in line with his military honours in a corner of his artistic compound.

President Museveni August 29 challenged Ugandans to emulate the "resilient bush war hero" whose first shot actualized a guerilla war that brought him into power in 1986.

“Young people should learn from that spirit of patriotism and sacrifice,” Mr Museveni said of his 1979 revolutionary army recruit and ideologue until 2022.